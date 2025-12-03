ETV Bharat / state

SC Grants Bail To Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi In Jal Jeevan Mission Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) central scheme in the state.

A Division Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih issued this order while hearing Joshi’s bail plea. His counsel, Advocate Vivek Jain, argued that his client had been wrongly framed in the case, as Joshi’s name is not mentioned in the original Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Joshi, the former Public Health and Development Department minister during the Congress regime, in April of this year. The ED alleged that a private firm deposited Rs 50 lakh into the company owned by Joshi’s son as a bribe.

In August, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed Joshi's appeal, leading him to approach the Supreme Court seeking parity. In the Supreme Court, he denied the bribery allegations, stating that all other accused in the case have already been granted bail.

After the SC granted bail to Joshi, his supporters celebrated the decision and distributed sweets among the workers and people. His son, Rohit Joshi, stated his father could be released from Jaipur Central Jail by Wednesday evening.