ETV Bharat / state

SC Grants Bail To Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi In Jal Jeevan Mission Case

Jaipur: The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi and co-accused Mukesh Pathak in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) linked to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ (JJM) scam.

Joshi, who served as a minister in the previous state government, had been in custody since his arrest, and the apex court's decision is set to secure his release.

Earlier, a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu had reserved its verdict on October 12, after hearing arguments on Joshi’s bail petition. Joshi was arrested by the ACB on May 7, 2026, from his residence in Jaipur for alleged corruption, bribery, and irregularities in awarding tenders worth over Rs 900 crore under the JJM.

In August 2026, Justice Vipin Gupta of the Rajasthan High Court had rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Joshi and former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, citing the seriousness of the allegations and their substantial financial implications for the state exchequer. Joshi subsequently challenged the High Court’s order before the Supreme Court.

His legal troubles in the JJM case involve proceedings before multiple agencies. In April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a linked money-laundering case. After spending approximately seven months in custody, he was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court on December 3, 2025, considering his period of incarceration and age, which was reported to be 71.