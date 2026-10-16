SC Grants Bail To Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi In Jal Jeevan Mission Case
The SC granted bail to Ex-Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi and co-accused Mukesh Pathak in the multi-crore JJM corruption case, reports Ashwini Pareek and Mahesh Pareek
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Jaipur: The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi and co-accused Mukesh Pathak in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) linked to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ (JJM) scam.
Joshi, who served as a minister in the previous state government, had been in custody since his arrest, and the apex court's decision is set to secure his release.
Earlier, a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu had reserved its verdict on October 12, after hearing arguments on Joshi’s bail petition. Joshi was arrested by the ACB on May 7, 2026, from his residence in Jaipur for alleged corruption, bribery, and irregularities in awarding tenders worth over Rs 900 crore under the JJM.
In August 2026, Justice Vipin Gupta of the Rajasthan High Court had rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Joshi and former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, citing the seriousness of the allegations and their substantial financial implications for the state exchequer. Joshi subsequently challenged the High Court’s order before the Supreme Court.
His legal troubles in the JJM case involve proceedings before multiple agencies. In April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a linked money-laundering case. After spending approximately seven months in custody, he was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court on December 3, 2025, considering his period of incarceration and age, which was reported to be 71.
However, he was re-arrested by the Rajasthan ACB on May 7, 2026, and remained in custody until this latest order.
The JJM is a government initiative aimed at providing functional tap-water connections to rural households. Investigating agencies allege severe irregularities in the allocation of these contracts, worth hundreds of crores of rupees, including the use of forged documents, favouritism towards certain companies, bribery involving officials, and compromised material quality.
While the Supreme Court’s bail order provides Joshi immediate relief in the ACB case, it does not amount to an acquittal, and the allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings. (With inputs from agencies)
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