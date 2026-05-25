SC Grants Bail To Chhattisgarh's Former Excise Commissioner In Two Liquor Policy Cases
Former excise commissioner Niranjan Das, was arrested on September 18 and December 19, 2025, in two multi-crore rupees Chhattisgarh liquor policy scam cases.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former excise commissioner Niranjan Das in two multi-crore rupees Chhattisgarh liquor policy scam cases. The apex court observed that other co-accused are already out on bail and the trials will take considerable time to conclude.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench decided to grant bail to Das.
The bench noted that Das, who was termed as an alleged kingpin, had allegedly played a role in formulation of the excise policy in the state with an aim to benefit other co-accused.
The apex court granted the relief in two separate cases pertaining to the main matter and the consequential money laundering case.
The bench noted that Das was arrested on September 18, 2025 and December 19, 2025, in the two cases, and the same bail conditions were imposed on him as other co-accused.
The bench said he must remain outside the state and can only visit Chhattisgarh to attend the trial and probe.
The bench added that he can seek relaxation of bail conditions later.
Earlier on March 1, the Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to Saumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during the previous Congress government in two cases linked to the liquor scam.
The state Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the criminal aspects of the scam, an FIR of which was registered on 17 January 2024, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing money laundering after filing an ECIR on 11 April 2024.
According to the ED, the liquor scam occurred in Chhattisgarh between 2019 and 2023 during the Congress government of Bhupesh Baghel.
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