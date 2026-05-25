ETV Bharat / state

SC Grants Bail To Chhattisgarh's Former Excise Commissioner In Two Liquor Policy Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former excise commissioner Niranjan Das in two multi-crore rupees Chhattisgarh liquor policy scam cases. The apex court observed that other co-accused are already out on bail and the trials will take considerable time to conclude.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench decided to grant bail to Das.

The bench noted that Das, who was termed as an alleged kingpin, had allegedly played a role in formulation of the excise policy in the state with an aim to benefit other co-accused.

The apex court granted the relief in two separate cases pertaining to the main matter and the consequential money laundering case.

The bench noted that Das was arrested on September 18, 2025 and December 19, 2025, in the two cases, and the same bail conditions were imposed on him as other co-accused.