ETV Bharat / state

SC Directs ‘Udayasthamana Pooja’ At Keralam's Guruvayur Temple On Vrischikam Ekadasi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed that the annual ‘Udayasthamana pooja’ at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Keralam be conducted on Vrischikam Ekadasi, November 21 as per the temple's traditional practice.

A Bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar, also comprising Justice Vipul M Pancholi, passed the interim order while hearing an application seeking directions for conducting the ritual on Vrischikam Ekadasi.

The apex court noted that a similar application had been considered by it in 2025. On October 30 last year, the Supreme Court had disposed of the earlier application while granting relief.

“In the light of the aforesaid order passed and subject to the final outcome of the appeal that is pending,” the Bench directed, as an interim measure, that the Udayasthamana pooja be continued in the manner followed according to the temple tradition on Vrischikam Ekadasi falling on November 21 this year.

The court also gave liberty to the Guruvayur Devaswom Board and the Thantri (chief priest) to conduct the Udayasthamana pooja on October 22 as well.

The Udayasthamana pooja is a special day-long ritual traditionally performed from sunrise to sunset and involves a series of 18 poojas, homam and abhishekam.

While disposing of the application, the Supreme Court expedited the hearing of the pending appeal and posted it for the first week of December.