SC Directs Senior UP Police Officer Accused Of Anti-Muslim Remarks To Give Voice Sample

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the forensic examination of a voice clip in which a deputy inspector general of police from Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Tyagi, is allegedly heard using objectionable language against Muslims.

A plea filed by one Islamuddin Ansari came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran. The bench noted that Uttar Pradesh government counsel at the outset submitted that the state has filed a petition before the court concerned seeking withdrawal of the prosecution against the petitioner.

The bench quashed criminal proceedings against the petitioner, who had been prosecuted for forwarding the audio clip to Tyagi and asking him whether the voice heard was indeed his.

“Having regard to the aforesaid, we find it to be a total abuse of their authority and also the process of the court by the police in initiating the proceedings. Accordingly, the entire proceedings of the criminal case of 2021 arising out of case crime of 2020, PS Kotwali Shahar, District Bijnor stand quashed”, said the bench, in its order.

The controversy began when the petitioner confronted Tyagi, who was then a superintendent of police (SP), regarding an alleged circulation of an audio clip, in which the senior police officer was allegedly heard using objectionable language against Muslims.

Ansari, before lodging a formal complaint, had asked the officer to confirm whether the voice in the clip was indeed his, but the SP never responded. Instead, Ansari was booked for circulating material containing hate speech.