ETV Bharat / state

'Ability To Understand, Be Understood In One's Own Language Is Not Convenience But Existential Right': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to formulate a comprehensive policy to recognise and promote Rajasthani as a medium of instruction in schools, saying " the ability to understand and be understood in one’s own language is not a matter of convenience, but a matter of existential rights."

The apex court stressed that instruction in the mother language, or a language of choice, fortifies the learner’s conceptual clarity, ensures deeper cognitive engagement, and secures the constitutional promise of meaningful access to knowledge.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said, "We deem it appropriate to direct the state of Rajasthan to formulate an appropriate and comprehensive policy for the effective implementation of the constitutional mandate relating to mother tongue-based education, particularly in the backdrop of the National Education Policy, 2020".

The bench said the ability to understand and be understood in one’s own language is not a matter of convenience, but a matter of existential rights. “It is in this context that language, being the means of expression, is the very essence of an individual”, it added.

The bench said the state shall take necessary measures to recognise and accord due status to the Rajasthani language as a local/regional language for educational purposes and to progressively facilitate its adoption as a medium of instruction, initially at the foundational and preparatory stages of schooling and progressively at higher levels, in a manner consistent with constitutional principles and pedagogical requirements.

The bench noted that Rajasthani is presently being taught as a subject in universities across Rajasthan, including Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur (offering MA in Rajasthani language), Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner (offering MA in Rajasthani language), University of Rajasthan, Jaipur (offering BA and MA in Rajasthani language). “Yet, the procrastinating stand consistently taken by the state is that only those languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution are being taught as additional languages in government primary and upper primary schools”, said the bench.

The bench said such a position discloses an apparently pedantic approach, as the academic recognition of Rajasthani at the higher educational level itself belies all suggestions that the language lacks institutional or pedagogical acceptance. “Accordingly, we also direct the state to take affirmative and time-bound steps towards introducing and providing Rajasthani as a subject in all schools, government and private, in a phased and progressive manner consistent with the constitutional and policy framework discussed hereinabove”, said the bench.