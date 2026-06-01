SC Commission Summons Ravneet Singh Bittu Over Remarks On Scheduled Castes, Appearance On June 4
The development comes a day after Bittu publicly apologised over the controversy.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Chandigarh: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has been summoned by the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission over his remarks concerning the Scheduled Castes during the Punjab municipal corporation election campaign. The commission has directed him to appear before it on June 4. The development comes a day after Bittu publicly apologised over the controversy.
Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi said the commission took cognisance of the matter after videos and reports surfaced on social media alleging that Bittu used caste-related remarks during his visit to Dhuri.
Garhi said the commission had sought a report from the Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the incident. However, after reviewing the report submitted by the police, the commission expressed dissatisfaction and decided to summon the minister to present his side in person.
On May 31, Bittu issued a public clarification in Amritsar over his recent controversial statement and apologised if his words had hurt the sentiments of any community. He said that if any section of society felt offended by remarks made by him, he sincerely regretted it and would ensure such an incident does not recur in the future.
Bittu had also stated that if any commission or competent authority called him for clarification, he would personally appear and explain his position. He added that he was also willing to issue a written apology if required.
The union minister maintained that he never intended to insult or demean any Scheduled Caste, OBC, Hindu, Sikh, or any other community. He said the remarks were made during a tense situation amid a confrontation between police and others at the site.
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