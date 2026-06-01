ETV Bharat / state

SC Commission Summons Ravneet Singh Bittu Over Remarks On Scheduled Castes, Appearance On June 4

Chandigarh: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has been summoned by the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission over his remarks concerning the Scheduled Castes during the Punjab municipal corporation election campaign. The commission has directed him to appear before it on June 4. The development comes a day after Bittu publicly apologised over the controversy.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi said the commission took cognisance of the matter after videos and reports surfaced on social media alleging that Bittu used caste-related remarks during his visit to Dhuri.

Garhi said the commission had sought a report from the Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the incident. However, after reviewing the report submitted by the police, the commission expressed dissatisfaction and decided to summon the minister to present his side in person.