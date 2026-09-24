ETV Bharat / state

SC Collegium Recommends Five Additional Judges Of AP High Court As Permanent Judges

They will take the oath as permanent judges following the issuance of orders by the President. Justices Kuncham Maheswara Rao, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekhar, and Challa Gunaranjan took the oath as additional judges of the High Court on October 28, 2024. Similarly, Justices Avadhanam Hariharanatha Sarma and Dr Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao took the oath as Additional Judges on January 24, 2025.

Those recommended by the Supreme Court for appointment as permanent judges in the High Court are Justice Kuncham Maheswara Rao, Justice Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekhar (TCD Sekhar), Justice Challa Gunaranjan, Justice Avadhanam Hariharanatha Sarma, and Justice Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao.

Amaravati/Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday, recommended to the Centre that five additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court be appointed as permanent judges.

Justice Kuncham Maheswara Rao obtained a Bachelor of Academic Laws & Bachelor of Law from SV University, Tirupathi and enrolled with the Bar Council of India on February 17, 1998. In 2000, he shifted his practice to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. He served as standing counsel for several prominent public sector undertakings, including the Food Corporation of India, Central Warehousing Corporation, HPCL, United India Insurance Company, New India Assurance Company and other reputed financial institutions.

Justice Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekhar obtained his Bachelor of Law degree from VR Law College, Nellore and enrolled as an advocate on March 11, 1999, on the rolls of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He served as the government pleader for Commercial Taxes for the state of Andhra Pradesh in the High Court from September 2019 until his elevation to the Bench.

Justice Challa Gunaranjan and Justice Avadhanam Hariharanatha Sarma (ETV Bharat)

Justice Challa Gunaranjan completed his degree and law studies at Hyderabad and enrolled as an advocate in 2001. He served as a standing counsel for the Medical Council of India from 2011 to 2013 and appeared for various educational institutions at High Court. He also appeared for various Government of India Public Sector Undertakings as special counsel before tribunals and High Court.



Justice Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao (ETV Bharat)

Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma obtained a BL Degree from VR Law College, Nellore, affiliated with Sri Venkateswara University. He enrolled as an advocate on March 2, 1994 on the rolls of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He was selected as a district judge by direct recruitment and joined higher judicial service in 2007.

Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao obtained BAL, BL degree from VR Law College, Nellore and further obtained Doctorate in Law from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. He served as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Eluru, West Godavari District from February 25, 2014.

