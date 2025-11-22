ETV Bharat / state

SC-Appointed Committee Bans Climbing Stairs, Offering Darshan At Jagmohan In Banke Bihari Temple

Supreme Court earlier constituted a 12-member high-powered committee, headed by retired Allahabad HC judge Ashok Kumar, to manage the day-to-day affairs of the iconic temple.

FILE- Mathura Banke Bihari temple
FILE- Mathura Banke Bihari temple (IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:49 AM IST

2 Min Read
Mathura: The Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee for Banke Bihari Temple management has prohibited climbing stairs or offering darshan at Jagmohan, following non-compliance by priests, officials said on Friday. Jagmohan refers to the space between the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and the area where common devotees get a glimpse of Banke Bihari.

According to local customs and traditions, devotees are not allowed to enter the Jagmohan. Only the priests on duty can go there to facilitate worship offered by the devotees. The Supreme Court had earlier constituted a 12-member high-powered committee, headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar, to manage the day-to-day affairs of the iconic temple.

Ashok Kumar stated that the decision to issue the directive was taken after the temple 'sevayats' (priests), despite promising to stop the practice, had failed to comply with the advice. Through a directive issued on Friday, he has completely prohibited this practice.

From Saturday, entry of any visitor is prohibited on the upper left and right sides of the Jagmohan, an official statement said. On Friday, Committee Chairman Ashok Kumar, along with a member and former District Judge Mukesh Kumar, conducted a site inspection of the temple premises.

Kumar stated that after noting numerous irregularities, the Committee had instructed the concerned 'sevayats' to provide all possible assistance in managing the crowd of visitors. However, no positive cooperation was received from them.

He further said that devotees were trying to have darshan by climbing the stairs on both sides of Jagmohan and by hanging small children on the railings of Jagmohan. This, he noted, not only affected the dignity of Thakurji but also posed a strong possibility of an untoward incident occurring in the crowded area.

The chairman has instructed the Executive Manager to ensure strict compliance with this order and to close the passage/door leading from the Jagmohan to the Chandan Kothri.

