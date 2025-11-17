ETV Bharat / state

SC Allows BMC Tree Felling For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Compensatory Afforestation Necessary

The top court asked the authorities concerned to undertake the exercise of compensatory afforestation with regard to other projects.

SC Allows BMC Tree Felling For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Compensatory Afforestation Necessary
File photo of Supreme Court (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 8:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the tree authority to decide on a fresh plea of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for felling more trees in Mumbai for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria.

The bench took note of the affidavit filed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary, in which the compensatory afforestation had been made part of the "government resolution". The bench permitted the BMC, the proponent of the ambitious GMLR project, to fell the requisite number of trees, provided the compensatory afforestation exercise is undertaken scrupulously.

"We direct that the averments made in the said affidavit be given effect to scrupulously," the CJI said. The bench made it clear that any officer or officers entrusted with the task of undertaking compensatory afforestation will be dealt with sternly if they are found lax or negligent in their duties on this issue.

The bench directed the officers concerned to inspect the sites where compensatory afforestation has to take place inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. The bench also asked the authorities concerned to undertake the exercise of compensatory afforestation with regard to other projects, including the metro one, with due earnestness and file a report in the court after 12 weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea of BMC seeking its nod for felling the trees. In July this year, the top court had permitted the civic body to fell 95 trees in Mumbai's Film City for the project.

In October, the top court took a strong note of poor implementation of compensatory afforestation in Mumbai and warned the Maharashtra government that it would revoke all earlier permissions for felling trees for projects like the Mumbai Metro Rail and the GMLR project.

Read More

  1. SC To Examine Plea For Court-Monitored Probe Into Alleged Banking Fraud Involving RCOM
  2. ‘Suffering Caused To People Is Unbelievable…’, SC On Contamination Of Jojari River In Rajasthan

TAGGED:

BMC
TREE FELLING
AFFORESTATION
GOREGAON MULUND LINK ROAD
SUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.