SC Allows BMC Tree Felling For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Compensatory Afforestation Necessary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the tree authority to decide on a fresh plea of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for felling more trees in Mumbai for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria.

The bench took note of the affidavit filed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary, in which the compensatory afforestation had been made part of the "government resolution". The bench permitted the BMC, the proponent of the ambitious GMLR project, to fell the requisite number of trees, provided the compensatory afforestation exercise is undertaken scrupulously.

"We direct that the averments made in the said affidavit be given effect to scrupulously," the CJI said. The bench made it clear that any officer or officers entrusted with the task of undertaking compensatory afforestation will be dealt with sternly if they are found lax or negligent in their duties on this issue.

The bench directed the officers concerned to inspect the sites where compensatory afforestation has to take place inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. The bench also asked the authorities concerned to undertake the exercise of compensatory afforestation with regard to other projects, including the metro one, with due earnestness and file a report in the court after 12 weeks.