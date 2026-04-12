SBI Donates Rs 96 Lakh To Shirdi Saibaba Trust Under CSR
CEO Gorakh Gadilkar said the fund has been earmarked for the Solar Kitchen project at the Shri Saibaba Prasadalaya. SBI had donated a cash-counting machine.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Shirdi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated a substantial sum of nearly Rs 96 lakh to the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.
The donation cheque was handed over to Chief Executive Officer Gorakh Gadilkar by SBI chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty during his visit to the organisation on Saturday with his wife. They offered prayers at the samadhi of Saibaba. Following the darshan, Setty was felicitated by Gadilkar with a shawl and a figurine of Saibaba.
SBI had previously extended various forms of assistance to the Saibaba Sansthan. On an earlier occasion, a cash-counting machine was donated to streamline the organisation's administrative operations. Additionally, a ventilator, an essential piece of equipment, was donated to the Shri Saibaba Hospital, which has significantly aided in the treatment. Furthermore, a breath-washer machine was also donated to the hospital 12 days ago.
Gadilkar said the latest donation has been earmarked for the Solar Kitchen project at the Shri Saibaba Prasadalaya, which is operated by the trust. "Thanks to the consistent support and cooperation from the State Bank of India, various initiatives undertaken by the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan have been receiving a significant boost. On behalf of the Sai Baba Sansthan, we expect continued cooperation of this nature in the future," he added.
Maharashtra Mandal chief general manager Nand Kishore Singh, general manager Aniruddha Chaudhary, assistant general manager (Shirdi) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Amit Metkar were present at the occasion.
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