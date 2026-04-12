ETV Bharat / state

SBI Donates Rs 96 Lakh To Shirdi Saibaba Trust Under CSR

Shirdi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated a substantial sum of nearly Rs 96 lakh to the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

The donation cheque was handed over to Chief Executive Officer Gorakh Gadilkar by SBI chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty during his visit to the organisation on Saturday with his wife. They offered prayers at the samadhi of Saibaba. Following the darshan, Setty was felicitated by Gadilkar with a shawl and a figurine of Saibaba.

SBI had previously extended various forms of assistance to the Saibaba Sansthan. On an earlier occasion, a cash-counting machine was donated to streamline the organisation's administrative operations. Additionally, a ventilator, an essential piece of equipment, was donated to the Shri Saibaba Hospital, which has significantly aided in the treatment. Furthermore, a breath-washer machine was also donated to the hospital 12 days ago.