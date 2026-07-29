ETV Bharat / state

SBI Bank Manager Attack: Police Question Alagiri's Daughter Kayalvizhi For Over 2 Hours

Chennai: M.K. Azhagiri's daughter Kayalvizhi has been questioned at the police station for more than two hours in relation to slapping the SBI bank manager.

The SBI branch at Gandhi Nagar, SBI NRI Bank, is operating in a building owned by Kayalvizhi, daughter of former Union Minister M.K. Azhagiri, at Adyar, Chennai. According to sources, the management of the bank has repeatedly approached the assistant of the building owner, Kayalvizhi, regarding the repair of the faulty elevator in the building without any success.

Subsequently, the bank branch manager, Harsheen Singh, informed the building owner, Kayalvizhi Alagiri, about the need for repairing the elevator. This made Kayalvizhi Alagiri angry, and she visited the branch of the bank to sort out the matter of the faulty elevator in the building with the bank manager. It has been reported that there was some argument between them.