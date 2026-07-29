SBI Bank Manager Attack: Police Question Alagiri's Daughter Kayalvizhi For Over 2 Hours
Namachivayam, who is the head manager of SBI RBO-II, lodged a complaint with the Shastri Nagar Police Station against Kayalvizhi on July 21.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:14 AM IST
Chennai: M.K. Azhagiri's daughter Kayalvizhi has been questioned at the police station for more than two hours in relation to slapping the SBI bank manager.
The SBI branch at Gandhi Nagar, SBI NRI Bank, is operating in a building owned by Kayalvizhi, daughter of former Union Minister M.K. Azhagiri, at Adyar, Chennai. According to sources, the management of the bank has repeatedly approached the assistant of the building owner, Kayalvizhi, regarding the repair of the faulty elevator in the building without any success.
Subsequently, the bank branch manager, Harsheen Singh, informed the building owner, Kayalvizhi Alagiri, about the need for repairing the elevator. This made Kayalvizhi Alagiri angry, and she visited the branch of the bank to sort out the matter of the faulty elevator in the building with the bank manager. It has been reported that there was some argument between them.
Kayalvizhi, who suddenly lost her temper, slapped the bank manager across his face. Namachivayam, who is the head manager of SBI RBO-II, lodged a complaint with the Shastri Nagar Police Station against Kayalvizhi on July 21. In addition to this, the management of SBI requested the police to take action against the complaint.
The police have booked a case against her under 4 different sections and are currently investigating the matter. Also, the video footage of the matter is now out and has become viral.
In response to this, the police from Chennai Shastri Nagar have summoned Kayalvizhi for questioning. As a result of this, Kayalvizhi went to the police station on Tuesday.
An investigation based on the complaint and the video footage provided by CCTV cameras is being conducted by the police at Kayalvizhidam Shastri Nagar. An investigation has been carried out for more than 2 hours. In case the facts mentioned in the complaint are proved, the next move can be an arrest.