'Education Must Go Beyond Classrooms': Jammu Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Flags Off 'Reading Marathon'
The L-G said National Education Policy encourages learning beyond classrooms and textbooks, stressing that education should prepare students to become responsible citizens, reports Javed Dar.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a five-kilometre 'Reading Marathon' at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, calling on young people to stay away from drugs, develop a lifelong reading habit and play an active role in protecting the environment.
The event, held as part of the Chinar Book Festival, brought together hundreds of students, teachers, academicians and other participants from across Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing the gathering, Sinha described the marathon as a unique initiative that combined knowledge, physical fitness and environmental responsibility.
"This marathon is a confluence of the culture of acquiring knowledge and our responsibility towards nature," he said, adding that the participation of young people reflected the talent and potential of the region's youth.
Today at the banks of Dal Lake, flagged-off the Reading Marathon, a unique celebration of knowledge, fitness, and responsibility towards nature. Thousands of young readers and runners from colleges & universities of Jammu Kashmir joined this inspiring event organised by National… pic.twitter.com/qOEQhaUS59— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 25, 2026
The Lieutenant Governor said the National Education Policy (NEP) encourages learning beyond classrooms and textbooks, stressing that education should prepare students to become responsible citizens through practical action and community engagement.
"Education should not remain limited to books or four walls. It must be reflected in sports, community participation, healthy living and responsible citizenship," he said. He described the 'Reading Marathon' as an example of how the objectives of the NEP can be translated into meaningful public participation.
Referring to the Chinar Book Festival's theme, "Run for a Green Future," and its slogan, "Say No to Drugs, Yes to Books," Sinha said the programme brought together three important aspects of life by promoting physical fitness through the five-kilometre run, intellectual growth through reading and environmental awareness through sustainable practices.
He said reading helps expand knowledge and develop critical thinking, while regular physical activity builds discipline and improves health. Sinha said protecting nature remains essential for ensuring a better future for coming generations.
"Reading about climate change or health in books is easy, but true education is reflected when we act and whether by running for fitness, protecting the environment or keeping ourselves away from drugs," he said.
Sinha urged young people to become ambassadors of positive social change by making reading a daily habit, adopting environmentally responsible practices and continuing to serve society beyond the event. These values, he said, would help shape responsible citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to nation-building.
With Kargil Vijay Diwas being observed on July 26, the Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from their courage, discipline and commitment to the nation.
Sinha noted that several decorated war heroes, including Capt. Vikram Batra, Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey and Capt. Anuj Nayyar, were between 20 and 25 years old when they laid down their lives in the line of duty.
"They taught us the values of 'Nation First', discipline, leadership and a never-give-up spirit. These ideals should continue to inspire every young Indian," he said.
The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated National Book Trust Director Yuvraj Malik and his team for organizing the event and bringing together thousands of young people to promote reading, healthy living and social awareness.
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