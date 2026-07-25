ETV Bharat / state

'Education Must Go Beyond Classrooms': Jammu Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Flags Off 'Reading Marathon'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a five-kilometre 'Reading Marathon' at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, calling on young people to stay away from drugs, develop a lifelong reading habit and play an active role in protecting the environment.

The event, held as part of the Chinar Book Festival, brought together hundreds of students, teachers, academicians and other participants from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha described the marathon as a unique initiative that combined knowledge, physical fitness and environmental responsibility.

"This marathon is a confluence of the culture of acquiring knowledge and our responsibility towards nature," he said, adding that the participation of young people reflected the talent and potential of the region's youth.

The Lieutenant Governor said the National Education Policy (NEP) encourages learning beyond classrooms and textbooks, stressing that education should prepare students to become responsible citizens through practical action and community engagement.

"Education should not remain limited to books or four walls. It must be reflected in sports, community participation, healthy living and responsible citizenship," he said. He described the 'Reading Marathon' as an example of how the objectives of the NEP can be translated into meaningful public participation.