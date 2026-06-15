ETV Bharat / state

Saw My Wife, Son Being Run Over By Train: Man Recalls Rail Tragedy In MP's Morena

Morena: A man who lost his wife and 4‑year‑old son in the Morena rail tragedy on Monday said the panic over a train fire spread so suddenly that passengers jumped off and, before he could grasp what was happening, another train ran over his family.

Clothes, bags, footwear and personal belongings were scattered all over the tracks. Bodies and belongings lay strewn over a large area after the incident on Sunday, Nadeem Khan told PTI.

"A few moments earlier, my wife and son were with me, and then they were gone. My family was destroyed before my eyes," the inconsolable man said. Khan recalled scenes of chaos after the accident, with passengers screaming and searching for their relatives.

His child, wife and two other women were killed when they jumped off the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express in panic following a false fire alarm and emergency chain pulling and were run over by the Patalkot Express on the adjacent tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The deceased have been identified as Afreen (35) and her son Ashad (4), hailing from Sultan Ganj in Agra, Shakuntala Devi (60), also from Agra, and Verma Devi (58), hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

"Someone shouted that there was a fire in the train and people began jumping off. Before I could understand what was happening, another train ran over my wife and son before my eyes," Khan, a resident of Agra, said, recounting the moments leading up to the accident.

Khan said he was returning to Agra from Harpalpur with his family and was travelling in a general coach of the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express with his wife Afreen, 4-year-old son Ashad and his elder son.

"At around 4.15 pm, shortly after the train crossed Morena and was passing between Hetampur and Dholpur near Pipri Ka Pura village, someone suddenly shouted that the train had caught fire. Panic spread immediately as the coach was overcrowded," he said.