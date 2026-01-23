Savukku Shankar's Interim Bail Cannot Be Cancelled, Says Madras High Court
The order was issued by a bench of Justices Velmurugan and Jothiraman in the case involving YouTuber Savukku Shankar.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday stated that the interim conditional bail granted to YouTuber Savukku Shankar on medical grounds cannot be cancelled.
The High Court had recently granted interim conditional bail to Savukku Shankar, who was arrested on a complaint of extortion, for three months until March 25, 2026, on medical grounds. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Police filed a case stating that "he is posting defamatory videos continuously after obtaining bail on medical grounds. Since he is violating the bail conditions, the bail granted to him should be cancelled."
Today, a bench of Justices Velmurugan and Jothiraman warned that Shankar should not threaten witnesses or release videos on print and social media, and that his bail would be revoked if he violated these conditions. The order also stated that a team headed by the head of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital should conduct a complete medical examination of Savukku Shankar on February 2, 2026.
The examination report should be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope on February 3, 2023. Therefore, the court stated that it cannot revoke his bail at this time.
Earlier, the bench ordered the police to submit the evidence against Savukku Shankar to the court. When the case came up for hearing last time, the police presented a series of allegations to the judges, stating that Savukku Shankar was not cooperating with the investigation, was threatening the investigating officers and witnesses through phone calls and WhatsApp calls, and had called the investigating officer a murderer. The police also submitted the evidence for these allegations to the court.
After reviewing the evidence, the court commented, "Can one speak so disrespectfully just because there is freedom of expression? How can he threaten the investigating officer by calling him a murderer? How can we be sure that he won't call the judges hearing the case 'murderer judges'?"
Following this comment by the judge, Justice Velmurugan refused to accept Shankar's request to transfer the case to another judge. He said, "Don't try to blackmail us either. We will not recuse ourselves from this case."
Following this, Shankar appealed to the Chief Justice M.M. Srivastava. The Chief Justice, however, refused to accept the appeal, stating that the court cannot encourage the practice of making accusations against judges out of fear that a verdict might go against him.
He added that Savukku Shankar can seek relief by filing an appeal after the verdict is pronounced in the case. He further stated that misrepresenting or abusing the court cannot be accepted, and that the court cannot interfere in the proceedings of another judge.
