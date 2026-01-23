ETV Bharat / state

Savukku Shankar's Interim Bail Cannot Be Cancelled, Says Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday stated that the interim conditional bail granted to YouTuber Savukku Shankar on medical grounds cannot be cancelled.

The High Court had recently granted interim conditional bail to Savukku Shankar, who was arrested on a complaint of extortion, for three months until March 25, 2026, on medical grounds. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Police filed a case stating that "he is posting defamatory videos continuously after obtaining bail on medical grounds. Since he is violating the bail conditions, the bail granted to him should be cancelled."

Today, a bench of Justices Velmurugan and Jothiraman warned that Shankar should not threaten witnesses or release videos on print and social media, and that his bail would be revoked if he violated these conditions. The order also stated that a team headed by the head of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital should conduct a complete medical examination of Savukku Shankar on February 2, 2026.

The examination report should be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope on February 3, 2023. Therefore, the court stated that it cannot revoke his bail at this time.

Earlier, the bench ordered the police to submit the evidence against Savukku Shankar to the court. When the case came up for hearing last time, the police presented a series of allegations to the judges, stating that Savukku Shankar was not cooperating with the investigation, was threatening the investigating officers and witnesses through phone calls and WhatsApp calls, and had called the investigating officer a murderer. The police also submitted the evidence for these allegations to the court.