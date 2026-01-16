'Save Auli' Movement Launched In Uttarakhand To Restore Glory Of The Hill Station
A participant of 'Save Auli' movement said their sit-in protest will continue till the artificial snow-making system is restarted and the ice skating rink opened.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Chamoli: A 'Save Auli' movement has been launched in Uttarakhand to restore the glory of Auli, a premier Himalayan ski resort nestled amidst picturesque valleys. Local residents and leaders in tourism industry have united over the movement to improve the condition of this hill station. They also held a rally, raising slogans against the dilapidated infrastructure here.
During the rally, protesters burnt effigies of the state tourism minister and the local MP near the Auli chairlift point. Locals said the artificial snow-making machine, installed in 2010-11 by spending crores of rupees, is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. They said that the 'Save Auli' campaign is primarily aimed to highlight the ground realities of this European equipment that was installed for modern adventure activities in the Auli ski resort.
This imported machine was meant to ensure consistent snow cover for sporting events, skiing and to boost winter tourism. However, this artificial snow-making technology has been neglected for 15 years and the deserted Auli Open Ice Skating Rink remains unused despite an expenditure of Rs five crore, a local resident complained.
Tourism stakeholders involved in the 'Save Auli' movement said their sit-in protest will continue until the state government, the tourism department, and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) restart the artificial snow-making technology and open the ice skating rink. They complained that lack of adventure tourism facilities is deterring tourists, resulting in significant losses.
The protesters said Auli, known as the 'Switzerland of India' for winter sports and its alpine meadows, was once the pride of the country but is now struggling to save its identity. Due tolack of natural snowfall, Auli is covered in dust, while the artificial snow-making technology is rusting away. The government and the tourism department are not paying any attention to this situation, they added.
Vivek Pawar, a local, said, "All people here have hit the streets in protest. This is not just about Uttarakhand, 'Auli' is famous tourist destination nationally. Funds meant for infrastructure development are not being utilised properly. Tourists are facing difficulties during travel. Machines are not functioning properly, lift is also defunct. Water pipelines are damaged. The administration has failed to live up to the expectations of people and tourists. Protests will continue until government takes concrete steps in this regard."
The protesters further said that the need of the hour is not only to showcase Auli as beautiful in pictures, but to beautify and develop it in reality.
