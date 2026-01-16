ETV Bharat / state

'Save Auli' Movement Launched In Uttarakhand To Restore Glory Of The Hill Station

Chamoli: A 'Save Auli' movement has been launched in Uttarakhand to restore the glory of Auli, a premier Himalayan ski resort nestled amidst picturesque valleys. Local residents and leaders in tourism industry have united over the movement to improve the condition of this hill station. They also held a rally, raising slogans against the dilapidated infrastructure here.

During the rally, protesters burnt effigies of the state tourism minister and the local MP near the Auli chairlift point. Locals said the artificial snow-making machine, installed in 2010-11 by spending crores of rupees, is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. They said that the 'Save Auli' campaign is primarily aimed to highlight the ground realities of this European equipment that was installed for modern adventure activities in the Auli ski resort.

This imported machine was meant to ensure consistent snow cover for sporting events, skiing and to boost winter tourism. However, this artificial snow-making technology has been neglected for 15 years and the deserted Auli Open Ice Skating Rink remains unused despite an expenditure of Rs five crore, a local resident complained.

Tourism stakeholders involved in the 'Save Auli' movement said their sit-in protest will continue until the state government, the tourism department, and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) restart the artificial snow-making technology and open the ice skating rink. They complained that lack of adventure tourism facilities is deterring tourists, resulting in significant losses.