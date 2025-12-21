Save Aravalli: Significance Of Protecting Our Oldest Range
Environmentalists fear redefining hills above 100 metres may leave 90 percent of the Aravalli range unprotected, opening it to construction and mining.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Bharatpur: Known as one of the oldest mountain ranges of the world, this two-billion-year-old Aravalli range not only prevents the eastward spread of the Thar Desert into the fertile plains but serves a major role in climate regulation, supporting biodiversity and groundwater recharge. This range is also called the 'natural wall' or 'ecological shield' for North India.
However, environmentalists feel this wall is currently under threat of mining and construction. The Supreme Court ruling on November 20 accepting the government's definition that landforms over 100 metres high will be recognised as part of the Aravalli range, has sparked concerns among environmentalists while 'Save Aravalli' hashtag has flooded social media, calling for protecting this oldest range.
Raising his concern, environmentalist Satyaprakash Mehra, who has been working for years to protect birds, forests, and water, said, "The Aravalli is not just a mountain range, it's our breath, our water, our culture. If we measure it only by its height, we will be cutting off our own roots."
Mehra explained that the Aravalli rocks are very special as they are hard but have cracks that absorb rainwater, like a giant sponge. A large part of the groundwater in northwest India is replenished by the Aravallis, he said adding, that a crucial 'water divide line' passes through here, meaning the Aravalli determines which river the rainwater will flow into.
"If these small and large hills are levelled in view of the '100-metre rule', where will the water flow? It will flow directly into the desert. If the Aravalli weakens, the Thar Desert could reach the fertile Gangetic plains. Droughts will increase and desertification will accelerate," he said.
Mehra further said that people think the Aravalli range is only about towering peaks but this is a misconception. Older assessments by the Forest Survey of India under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change show that hills just 20-30 metres high, with slopes of only five degrees, are also incredibly important as they support a diverse range of flora and fauna and provide habitats for birds and animals, he said. The Aravalli range was once a complete ecological corridor, where leopards used to roam freely but now, mining, roads, and construction have fragmented it.
According to environmentalists the Supreme Court's '100-metre rule' will leave more than 90 percent of the total area from protection. "Nature cannot be measured by human convenience. If the smaller hills are destroyed, the entire ecosystem will be jeopardised. Mining activities are causing hills to disappear, dust to fill the air, and water sources to dry up," he added.
"The Aravalli range is not just a forest; it's an integral part of our culture. Sites associated with the 'Krishna Leela' and ancient temples are all nestled in these hills. Destroying them means erasing our heritage. This is not a battle between nature and humans, but between wisdom and greed. We must save the Aravalli range because it is our future. If this natural barrier falls, the desert will be at our doorstep. Water will dry up, the air will become toxic, and our future generations will ask why we allowed the ancient wall to crumble," Mehra said.
