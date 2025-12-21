ETV Bharat / state

Save Aravalli: Significance Of Protecting Our Oldest Range

Bharatpur: Known as one of the oldest mountain ranges of the world, this two-billion-year-old Aravalli range not only prevents the eastward spread of the Thar Desert into the fertile plains but serves a major role in climate regulation, supporting biodiversity and groundwater recharge. This range is also called the 'natural wall' or 'ecological shield' for North India.

However, environmentalists feel this wall is currently under threat of mining and construction. The Supreme Court ruling on November 20 accepting the government's definition that landforms over 100 metres high will be recognised as part of the Aravalli range, has sparked concerns among environmentalists while 'Save Aravalli' hashtag has flooded social media, calling for protecting this oldest range.

Raising his concern, environmentalist Satyaprakash Mehra, who has been working for years to protect birds, forests, and water, said, "The Aravalli is not just a mountain range, it's our breath, our water, our culture. If we measure it only by its height, we will be cutting off our own roots."

Mehra explained that the Aravalli rocks are very special as they are hard but have cracks that absorb rainwater, like a giant sponge. A large part of the groundwater in northwest India is replenished by the Aravallis, he said adding, that a crucial 'water divide line' passes through here, meaning the Aravalli determines which river the rainwater will flow into.