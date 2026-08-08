ETV Bharat / state

Savarkar Praised In Kerala's School Quiz; Education Minister Orders probe, Strict Action

Kasaragod: A controversy has erupted in Kerala's Kasaragod district after a question identifying V D Savarkar as the freedom fighter who received the “most severe punishment” from the British was included in a Freedom Quiz conducted for lower primary school students.

The questionnaire was circulated among schools in the Manjeshwaram, Kumbla and Kasaragod educational sub-districts in connection with a quiz held on August 6. The question asked: “Who is the freedom fighter who received the most severe punishment at the hands of the British?” The answer key reportedly identified Savarkar.

The questionnaire was allegedly prepared by teachers associated with the Social Science Club Association functioning across the three sub-districts. The inclusion of the question triggered criticism, with opponents questioning both its historical accuracy and the process through which the material was prepared and circulated.

Education Department Orders Inquiry

Following the controversy, the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) ordered an inquiry into the preparation and contents of the questionnaire. Assistant Educational Officers (AEOs) of Kasaragod, Kumbla and Manjeshwaram have been asked to submit reports on the circumstances in which the quiz was organised and the questions were prepared.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen has also directed the Director of General Education to conduct a detailed investigation and take strict action against those found responsible.

According to a statement from the Minister's office, the Freedom Quiz conducted on August 6 was not an officially approved programme included in the academic calendar of either the Social Science Club or the Education Department.

The department said neither the Education Department nor the Social Science Club had authorised individuals to independently prepare questions and conduct such a competition at the local level.

The Minister's office further described some of the questions as historically inaccurate and factually baseless, and said the investigation would establish who prepared and circulated the material.