Savarkar Praised In Kerala's School Quiz; Education Minister Orders probe, Strict Action
Education Minister's Office described some of the questions as historically inaccurate and factually baseless, and said investigation would establish who prepared and circulated the material:
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Kasaragod: A controversy has erupted in Kerala's Kasaragod district after a question identifying V D Savarkar as the freedom fighter who received the “most severe punishment” from the British was included in a Freedom Quiz conducted for lower primary school students.
The questionnaire was circulated among schools in the Manjeshwaram, Kumbla and Kasaragod educational sub-districts in connection with a quiz held on August 6. The question asked: “Who is the freedom fighter who received the most severe punishment at the hands of the British?” The answer key reportedly identified Savarkar.
The questionnaire was allegedly prepared by teachers associated with the Social Science Club Association functioning across the three sub-districts. The inclusion of the question triggered criticism, with opponents questioning both its historical accuracy and the process through which the material was prepared and circulated.
Education Department Orders Inquiry
Following the controversy, the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) ordered an inquiry into the preparation and contents of the questionnaire. Assistant Educational Officers (AEOs) of Kasaragod, Kumbla and Manjeshwaram have been asked to submit reports on the circumstances in which the quiz was organised and the questions were prepared.
General Education Minister N Samsudheen has also directed the Director of General Education to conduct a detailed investigation and take strict action against those found responsible.
According to a statement from the Minister's office, the Freedom Quiz conducted on August 6 was not an officially approved programme included in the academic calendar of either the Social Science Club or the Education Department.
The department said neither the Education Department nor the Social Science Club had authorised individuals to independently prepare questions and conduct such a competition at the local level.
The Minister's office further described some of the questions as historically inaccurate and factually baseless, and said the investigation would establish who prepared and circulated the material.
SFI Stages Protest
The controversy has also triggered protests from the Students' Federation of India (SFI).
SFI criticised the inclusion of Savarkar in the quiz's answer key and accused the UDF government of creating space for the Sangh Parivar's narrative within the history of India's freedom struggle.
SFI State Secretary P.S. Sanjeev alleged that portraying Savarkar in such a manner amounted to presenting a controversial historical figure as a heroic freedom fighter. He also criticised the government's handling of the issue and questioned the political position of the Indian Union Muslim League on the matter.
The controversy comes amid continuing political debates in Kerala over the portrayal of freedom fighters and competing interpretations of India's freedom movement.
The Education Department has maintained that the quiz was not an authorised departmental programme and has promised action based on the findings of the inquiry. The exact responsibility for preparing and circulating the disputed questionnaire will be determined after the investigation
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