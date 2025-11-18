ETV Bharat / state

Saudi Bus Accident: Family Of Victim From Karnataka In Shock Over His Tragic End

People gather outside a travel agents office in Mallepally, after at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. ( PTI )

Hubballi: The family of 55-year-old Abdul Ghani Shirahatti here is devastated as his Umrah pilgrimage ended in tragedy after he was killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina that left over 40 dead. According to his family, Ghani, who was employed as a driver at a hotel in Dubai, had proceeded to Saudi Arabia on November 9 for the pilgrimage.

"My uncle has been working in Dubai for the past twenty years. He called me on November 16. He had been wanting to go and perform the Umrah pilgrimage, and unfortunately, this incident happened. We came to know about his death on Monday afternoon. One of his friends, based in Hyderabad, informed us about it as his family had also gone for the pilgrimage," Ghani's nephew Parvez told PTI Videos.

As the news reached his home, relatives and neighbours rushed to offer support, many of them inconsolable as they mourned the loss. The family awaits further details and the repatriation of his body. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad met Ghani's family and assured them that all arrangements are being made by the government to help them visit Saudi Arabia and bring the body back.