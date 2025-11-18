ETV Bharat / state

Saudi Bus Accident: Family Of Victim From Karnataka In Shock Over His Tragic End

A 55-year-old Abdul Ghani, who was employed as driver at a hotel in Dubai, had proceeded to Saudi Arabia on November 9 for the pilgrimage.

People gather outside a travel agents office in Mallepally, after at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.
People gather outside a travel agents office in Mallepally, after at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 18, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hubballi: The family of 55-year-old Abdul Ghani Shirahatti here is devastated as his Umrah pilgrimage ended in tragedy after he was killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina that left over 40 dead. According to his family, Ghani, who was employed as a driver at a hotel in Dubai, had proceeded to Saudi Arabia on November 9 for the pilgrimage.

"My uncle has been working in Dubai for the past twenty years. He called me on November 16. He had been wanting to go and perform the Umrah pilgrimage, and unfortunately, this incident happened. We came to know about his death on Monday afternoon. One of his friends, based in Hyderabad, informed us about it as his family had also gone for the pilgrimage," Ghani's nephew Parvez told PTI Videos.

As the news reached his home, relatives and neighbours rushed to offer support, many of them inconsolable as they mourned the loss. The family awaits further details and the repatriation of his body. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad met Ghani's family and assured them that all arrangements are being made by the government to help them visit Saudi Arabia and bring the body back.

At least 45 Indians, the majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia's Madina after their bus collided with an oil tanker, officials in Telangana said on Monday. However, officials in New Delhi familiar with the development maintained that 42 persons were killed in the accident.

Also Read:

  1. 45 Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Including 18 From A Family Killed In Bus Accident In Saudi Arabia's Madinah
  2. Trump Says He Will Sell F-35s To Saudi Arabia On Eve Of Crown Prince's Washington Visit

TAGGED:

SAUDI BUS ACCIDENT
KARNATAKA
BUS ACCIDENT IN MEDINA
BUS ACCIDENT IN SAUDI ARABIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.