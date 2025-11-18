ETV Bharat / state

Saudi Bus Accident: About 50 Family Members Of Deceased To Leave From Hyderabad

DNA tests would be conducted for the family travelling to Saudi Arabia to finalise death certificates.

Family members and relatives of victims, who were killed in a bus accident near the holy city of Medina, mourn in Hyderabad on November 17, 2025. (AFP)
By PTI

Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: About 50 family members of the pilgrims who died in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia will leave from here for the Gulf nation for the funeral, a senior Telangana official said on Tuesday. The funeral is expected to take place on Thursday, he told PTI.

The Telangana government team, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate the relief efforts, including funeral arrangements, he said. The bodies, burnt beyond recognition, have been preserved. DNA tests would be conducted for the family travelling to Saudi Arabia to finalise death certificates.

"Death certificates would be handed over only if DNA matches," he said. He pointed out that the Saudi government may also provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, besides the Telangana government and travel compensation. DNA matching is crucial to follow the legal procedures, he said.

The revenue department of the Telangana government would also have to issue relevant documents to the family members, he said. The official said a mass funeral is likely to happen. The bus accident left 42 pilgrims, mostly from Telangana, dead, according to people familiar with the matter. However, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Monday put the death toll at 45.

The Telangana government on Monday decided to conduct the funeral of the deceased as per religious traditions in Saudi Arabia and to provide ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who died.

