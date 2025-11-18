ETV Bharat / state

Saudi Bus Accident: About 50 Family Members Of Deceased To Leave From Hyderabad

Family members and relatives of victims, who were killed in a bus accident near the holy city of Medina, mourn in Hyderabad on November 17, 2025. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: About 50 family members of the pilgrims who died in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia will leave from here for the Gulf nation for the funeral, a senior Telangana official said on Tuesday. The funeral is expected to take place on Thursday, he told PTI.

The Telangana government team, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate the relief efforts, including funeral arrangements, he said. The bodies, burnt beyond recognition, have been preserved. DNA tests would be conducted for the family travelling to Saudi Arabia to finalise death certificates.

"Death certificates would be handed over only if DNA matches," he said. He pointed out that the Saudi government may also provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, besides the Telangana government and travel compensation. DNA matching is crucial to follow the legal procedures, he said.