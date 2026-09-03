ETV Bharat / state

Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Delhi Jal Board STP Tender Case; Court Sets Rs 2 Lakh Bond And Two Sureties

AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets produced before the Rouse Avenue Court after the expiry of his judicial custody in the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) STP tender corruption case, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant (STP) tender corruption case.

The Rouse Avenue Court granted Jain bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh pronounced the bail order orally, while a detailed order is awaited.

The court had reserved its decision on Jain's bail plea on August 25. During the hearing, Jain's counsel argued that he was arrested 27 months after the case was registered and had been called for questioning only once.

Jain's counsel, Maninder Singh, had also challenged the legality of his arrest, arguing that the reason for his arrest was not communicated to him at the time, allegedly in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. The ACB, however, argued that Jain was a habitual offender.

Jain and the other accused were arrested on August 18. The other accused arrested by the ACB include former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav, owner of M/S AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/S Euroteck Environmental Private Limited, and Pankaj Verma, owner of M/S Srijanhar.

The arrests were made in connection with an ACB FIR registered on May 11, 2024, under sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 42, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, according to the supplied copy.