Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Delhi Jal Board STP Tender Case; Court Sets Rs 2 Lakh Bond And Two Sureties
Jain's counsel questioned the timing and legality of the arrest, while the agency defended its action during the bail proceedings.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant (STP) tender corruption case.
The Rouse Avenue Court granted Jain bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh pronounced the bail order orally, while a detailed order is awaited.
The court had reserved its decision on Jain's bail plea on August 25. During the hearing, Jain's counsel argued that he was arrested 27 months after the case was registered and had been called for questioning only once.
Jain's counsel, Maninder Singh, had also challenged the legality of his arrest, arguing that the reason for his arrest was not communicated to him at the time, allegedly in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. The ACB, however, argued that Jain was a habitual offender.
Jain and the other accused were arrested on August 18. The other accused arrested by the ACB include former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav, owner of M/S AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/S Euroteck Environmental Private Limited, and Pankaj Verma, owner of M/S Srijanhar.
The arrests were made in connection with an ACB FIR registered on May 11, 2024, under sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 42, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, according to the supplied copy.
The case pertains to a tender awarded to Euroteck Environmental Private Limited when Jain was Delhi's water minister. The ACB has alleged that tender conditions were manipulated and deliberately made technology-centric to favour the company.
The agency has also alleged that the capacity of the Rohini STP was arbitrarily increased from 15 million gallons per day (mgd) to 30 mgd without a technical feasibility study, resulting in a cost escalation of around Rs 123 crore.
The ACB has further claimed that a money trail existed in which commissions were allegedly routed through intermediaries to the bank accounts of various accused persons.
The case was registered in May 2024 following a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to the augmentation and upgradation of STPs by the DJB.
Reacting to the development, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said there was no scam in the case and described the proceedings as "unnecessary harassment". He welcomed the court's decision to grant Jain bail and alleged that the arrest was intended to harass a former minister.
The court sent Jain to 14 days of judicial custody on August 19. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering case on May 30, 2022, and he remained in jail for 872 days. The trial court granted him bail on October 18, 2024, and he was released from Tihar Jail.
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