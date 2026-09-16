Satya Niketan Hostel Collapse Result Of 'Gross Negligence' And 'Criminal Conduct': Delhi High Court
The court said the hopes of four students, killed in the mishap, were shattered due to the callous and criminal conduct of certain persons.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took a tough stance on the multi-storey hostel building collapse in Satya Niketan, which resulted in the death of seven persons including students, terming it a result of 'gross negligence' and 'criminal conduct'.
A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the four students who died in the incident came to the nation's capital from small towns with hopes of building a career. "But these were "shattered" due to the "callous and criminal conduct" of certain persons," it said.
The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near the Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway. Several people were also injured in the collapse.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said several steps have been taken by the authorities after the incident, including proactive mapping and earmarking of land and other facilities for students. The bench, however, said the issue of lack of hostel facilities was not a new phenomenon.
The court was hearing a PIL by Aakarsh Danveer Rathi which sought an independent probe into the matter, inspection of all paying guests as well as compensation and rehabilitation scheme for victims and families. The court said the PIL would be heard along with another pending petition on September 25.
On September 7, the High Court had directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to conduct a high-level investigation into the collapse of the building. The court directed the Delhi government to expedite efforts to rescue the trapped students. It warned the Delhi government that it cannot escape responsibility for the incident.
The High Court expressed regret that such incidents are occurring in Delhi at alarming regularity.
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