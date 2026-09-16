ETV Bharat / state

Satya Niketan Hostel Collapse Result Of 'Gross Negligence' And 'Criminal Conduct': Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took a tough stance on the multi-storey hostel building collapse in Satya Niketan, which resulted in the death of seven persons including students, terming it a result of 'gross negligence' and 'criminal conduct'.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the four students who died in the incident came to the nation's capital from small towns with hopes of building a career. "But these were "shattered" due to the "callous and criminal conduct" of certain persons," it said.

The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near the Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway. Several people were also injured in the collapse.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said several steps have been taken by the authorities after the incident, including proactive mapping and earmarking of land and other facilities for students. The bench, however, said the issue of lack of hostel facilities was not a new phenomenon.