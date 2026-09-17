Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Government Seeks Public Evidence, Testimonies Before September 22
Applicants can submit written statements, photographs and documents to the Divisional Commissioner's Office or through email as part of the ongoing inquiry.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The investigation into the much-discussed Satya Niketan building collapse in the national capital has gathered pace. Following the tragic incident in which the five-storey PG building named "Hostel Daze", located near the DU South Campus, suddenly collapsed, the government-appointed inquiry committee has now sought evidence and testimonies from the general public.
The Revenue Department, through the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Delhi Government, has issued a formal notification.
Magistrate Inquiry Ordered, Public Invited To Submit Evidence
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ordered a magisterial inquiry on September 6 under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, into the collapse of House No. 14 at Satya Niketan, a multi-storeyed building with a structured basement and G+4 floors.
As part of the inquiry, the investigating officer has now decided to ensure public participation in gathering concrete facts related to the incident. According to the notification issued by Divisional Commissioner Secretary (Revenue) Neeraj Semwal, members of the public who have any evidence related to the incident can submit it to the investigating officer.
How To Submit Testimony And Evidence
According to the administration's instructions, anyone wishing to provide oral evidence or submit documentary material, photographs, or any other evidence related to the accident can approach the investigating officer.
Interested persons can prepare a written application on plain paper and send it to the Divisional Commissioner's Office, Civil Lines. People can also submit evidence or documents online through the official email ID, divcom@nic.in.
The administration has clarified that applicants submitting evidence must provide certain basic details along with their application. These include personal information. Applicants may also state the circumstances or reasons for providing evidence related to the incident.
According to the Revenue Department's notification, all such applications must reach the office by September 22.
Revenue Secretary Neeraj Semwal said the high-level magisterial inquiry is aimed at determining the administrative lapses and illegal construction that may have contributed to the major accident, in which several innocent students lost their lives.
The evidence submitted by members of the public will now form part of the inquiry as the committee examines the circumstances surrounding the collapse.
Centre Opposes Plea To Implead Kiran Bedi
The Centre has opposed a plea filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to implead former IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi as a party in a petition concerning the Satya Niketan building collapse.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said that Bedi's experience as an administrator could be useful while considering issues related to the incident.
During the hearing, the court said Bedi is a responsible citizen and has considerable experience. The court observed that the matter concerns broader public interest and that her long experience could be utilised. The High Court asked the Centre not to view the matter confrontationally.
Appearing for the Centre, ASG Chetan Sharma referred to Bedi's plea and said she was already prejudiced. He said the Centre would file its response. The court subsequently directed the Centre to file its response within three weeks.
FIR Ordered, Five MCD Officials Suspended
Following the Satya Niketan incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had ordered registration of an FIR against the building owner. All the accused are currently in jail. Five MCD officials found responsible have also been suspended. The authorities also directed that buildings with fifth floors in Delhi be sealed immediately.
The Delhi High Court had on September 7 directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident in which a building suddenly collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice Upadhyaya, directed the Delhi Government to expedite efforts to rescue students trapped in the accident. The High Court had warned the Delhi Government that it could not evade responsibility for the incident.
Also Read:
- Satya Niketan Hostel Collapse Result Of 'Gross Negligence' And 'Criminal Conduct': Delhi High Court
- Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Hearing On Petition Against Demolition Of Building Near Collapsed Satya Niketan PG
- Kiran Bedi Writes To Delhi High Court, Seeks Property Details Of Politicians, MCD Officials