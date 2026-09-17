ETV Bharat / state

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Government Seeks Public Evidence, Testimonies Before September 22

File: Rescue operations underway after a building collapsed near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on September 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The investigation into the much-discussed Satya Niketan building collapse in the national capital has gathered pace. Following the tragic incident in which the five-storey PG building named "Hostel Daze", located near the DU South Campus, suddenly collapsed, the government-appointed inquiry committee has now sought evidence and testimonies from the general public.

The Revenue Department, through the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Delhi Government, has issued a formal notification.

Magistrate Inquiry Ordered, Public Invited To Submit Evidence

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ordered a magisterial inquiry on September 6 under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, into the collapse of House No. 14 at Satya Niketan, a multi-storeyed building with a structured basement and G+4 floors.

As part of the inquiry, the investigating officer has now decided to ensure public participation in gathering concrete facts related to the incident. According to the notification issued by Divisional Commissioner Secretary (Revenue) Neeraj Semwal, members of the public who have any evidence related to the incident can submit it to the investigating officer.

How To Submit Testimony And Evidence

According to the administration's instructions, anyone wishing to provide oral evidence or submit documentary material, photographs, or any other evidence related to the accident can approach the investigating officer.

Interested persons can prepare a written application on plain paper and send it to the Divisional Commissioner's Office, Civil Lines. People can also submit evidence or documents online through the official email ID, divcom@nic.in.

The administration has clarified that applicants submitting evidence must provide certain basic details along with their application. These include personal information. Applicants may also state the circumstances or reasons for providing evidence related to the incident.

According to the Revenue Department's notification, all such applications must reach the office by September 22.

Revenue Secretary Neeraj Semwal said the high-level magisterial inquiry is aimed at determining the administrative lapses and illegal construction that may have contributed to the major accident, in which several innocent students lost their lives.