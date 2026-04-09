'Sattu' Seller Beheads Truck Driver After Argument In Bihar, Lynched By Public
An argument broke out between a 'sattu' seller and a truck driver after the latter parked his vehicle in front of the pushcart.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Patna: A ‘sattu’ (roasted gram powder) seller allegedly beheaded a pick-up truck driver in the middle of a road following a minor argument in Bihar's Forbesganj town on Thursday. Later, public caught and lynched the alleged killer.
The horrendous incident occurred at Subhash Chowk in Forbesganj town, around 310km northeast from Patna, at around 10 am.
According to the police, an argument broke out between the sattu seller, identified as Ravi Chauhan (30), a resident of Sultan Pokhar area, and pick-up truck driver, Ali Hussain (42) of Amona village under Jogbani police station area. Police said a dispute erupted when Hussain parked his vehicle in front of Chauhan’s pushcart, from where he sold sattu drinks to his customers. As argument intensified, Chauhan lost his temper, took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Hussain.
“Chauhan first stabbed Hussain in his stomach and then beheaded him. The beheaded body lay on the road while the attacker stood dumbstruck. The public then attacked Chauhan with sticks and bricks and beat him to death,” Forbesganj sub-divisional police officer Mukesh Sah told ETV Bharat.
Information about the incident and the killing of two persons spread like wildfire in the town and several people, including Hussain's relatives and acquaintances, assembled at the spot. They indulged in slogan shouting, vandalised small shops and carts present there and blocked the roads crossing through the area.
“We are currently engaged in maintaining law and order in Forbesganj. A volatile crowd is still present at the place where the two individuals were killed,” Sah said.
The Forbesganj SDPO added that the police were trying to identify the people who thrashed Chauhan to death. “An FIR will be registered against them and further action will be taken,” Sah added.
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