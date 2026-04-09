ETV Bharat / state

'Sattu' Seller Beheads Truck Driver After Argument In Bihar, Lynched By Public

Patna: A ‘sattu’ (roasted gram powder) seller allegedly beheaded a pick-up truck driver in the middle of a road following a minor argument in Bihar's Forbesganj town on Thursday. Later, public caught and lynched the alleged killer.

The horrendous incident occurred at Subhash Chowk in Forbesganj town, around 310km northeast from Patna, at around 10 am.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the sattu seller, identified as Ravi Chauhan (30), a resident of Sultan Pokhar area, and pick-up truck driver, Ali Hussain (42) of Amona village under Jogbani police station area. Police said a dispute erupted when Hussain parked his vehicle in front of Chauhan’s pushcart, from where he sold sattu drinks to his customers. As argument intensified, Chauhan lost his temper, took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Hussain.

“Chauhan first stabbed Hussain in his stomach and then beheaded him. The beheaded body lay on the road while the attacker stood dumbstruck. The public then attacked Chauhan with sticks and bricks and beat him to death,” Forbesganj sub-divisional police officer Mukesh Sah told ETV Bharat.