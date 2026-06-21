Candidate In MP's Satna Alleges He Could Not Take NEET UG Re-Exam Over Centre Confusion
Dhruv said he was sent to a different location from exam centre listed on his admit card. He was again sent to the previous centre.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
Satna: A NEET-US re-exam candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Sunday alleged he could not appear the exam as he was made to shuttle between two centres which consumed a lot of his time.
The candidate, Dhruv Gautam said he was sent to a different location from the exam centre listed on his admit card, and from there, he was again sent to the previous centre. Due to the time taken for travel, he was unable to take the exam.
The candidate has complained to the SDM, Rahul Siladia about the matter. Even as the SDM had ordered an investigation, the student said he is preparing to go to court. He stated that his entire year will be ruined if he is unable to take exam.
Dhruv said he had traveled to Satna from his native Semri village to take the exam. Dhruv's admit card clearly states the exam centre allotted to him was PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Satna. Dhruv said he arrived at the centre before time but was refused entry.
"When I arrived at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, the person at the entrance gate checked my admit card and said that it was not my exam centre. He said my centre is Venkat No 2 in the city. I rushed to Venkat No 2, but was turned away, saying that my centre was PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2. When I came back to PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, the scheduled entry time had passed and the exam had already begun," said Dhruv.
Dhruv said he has filed a written complaint with the SDM Rahul Siladia. He said the identity of the person at the entrance gate of his original centre must be ascertained as part of the probe.
Siladia said, "A student came to Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 to take the NEET exam. An unknown person sent him to another examination centre, preventing him from appearing the exam. The student has filed a written complaint, which we have handed over to the centre head, and everything will become clear after an investigation." When asked about the unknown person, the SDM said it is a matter of investigation.
Seven examination centers were set up in Satna, and approximately 3,000 candidates appeared for the exam in the city.
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