ETV Bharat / state

Candidate In MP's Satna Alleges He Could Not Take NEET UG Re-Exam Over Centre Confusion

Satna: A NEET-US re-exam candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Sunday alleged he could not appear the exam as he was made to shuttle between two centres which consumed a lot of his time.

The candidate, Dhruv Gautam said he was sent to a different location from the exam centre listed on his admit card, and from there, he was again sent to the previous centre. Due to the time taken for travel, he was unable to take the exam.

The candidate has complained to the SDM, Rahul Siladia about the matter. Even as the SDM had ordered an investigation, the student said he is preparing to go to court. He stated that his entire year will be ruined if he is unable to take exam.

Dhruv said he had traveled to Satna from his native Semri village to take the exam. Dhruv's admit card clearly states the exam centre allotted to him was PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Satna. Dhruv said he arrived at the centre before time but was refused entry.