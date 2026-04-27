ETV Bharat / state

Boy, His Brother Injured As Digital Wrist Watch Explodes At Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi

Narmadapuram: A 10-year-old boy suffered burn injuries after the digital he was wearing exploded, at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.

The boy's brother, who was nearby, was also injured in the mishap. Following the accident, the family rushed both children to a private hospital in Narmadapuram, where they were treated for their injuries.

As per reports, a family from Chandon village in Itarsi had been to a wedding ceremony held at a private celebration hall on Itarsi Road. Ten-year-old Vedant Chaudhary and his twin brother, Suryansh Chaudhary, were also attending the event. While the children were playing during the ceremony, the digital smartwatch on Vedant's wrist suddenly exploded, burning his wrist. Suryansh, who was nearby, also sustained injuries to his hand.