Boy, His Brother Injured As Digital Wrist Watch Explodes At Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi
Following the accident, the family rushed both children to a private hospital in Narmadapuram, where they were treated for their injuries.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Narmadapuram: A 10-year-old boy suffered burn injuries after the digital he was wearing exploded, at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.
The boy's brother, who was nearby, was also injured in the mishap. Following the accident, the family rushed both children to a private hospital in Narmadapuram, where they were treated for their injuries.
As per reports, a family from Chandon village in Itarsi had been to a wedding ceremony held at a private celebration hall on Itarsi Road. Ten-year-old Vedant Chaudhary and his twin brother, Suryansh Chaudhary, were also attending the event. While the children were playing during the ceremony, the digital smartwatch on Vedant's wrist suddenly exploded, burning his wrist. Suryansh, who was nearby, also sustained injuries to his hand.
Immediately after the incident, the the family rushed both children to Narmada Apna Hospital in Narmadapuram late at night. Two doctors treated them and advised them to go home after treatment. Manoj Sharan, manager of Narmada Apna Hospital, stated, "Late on Sunday night, during a wedding ceremony at a celebration hall on Itarsi Road, the wrist watch of Vedant, a member of the Chaudhary family from Chandon village, exploded.
Dr Ravi Chadhar and Dr Brajesh Yadav treated both children. The doctors said the boys had sustained minor injuries and their wounds were dressed up before they were discharged from the hospital. The family has not lodged any complaint in this regard.