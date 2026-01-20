ETV Bharat / state

Diagnostic Centre In Satna Under Probe After Sonography Report Shows Uterus In Male Patient

Satna: A startling case of alleged medical negligence has come to light in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, where a diagnostic centre reportedly mentioned the presence of a uterus in the sonography report of a male patient. Following the incident, the Health Department has ordered an inquiry and said action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident took place at Dr Arvind Saraf Diagnostic Centre, located on Station Road under the City Kotwali police station area in Satna district. According to information, a man had visited the centre for an abdominal sonography. However, when he was handed the report, he was taken aback to find that it mentioned the presence of a uterus.

Dr Arvind Saraf Diagnostic Centre is considered one of the most well-known diagnostic facilities in Satna city, which offers a wide range of tests, including sonography, at charges running into thousands of rupees. The incident has raised serious questions about professional standards and oversight, with many calling it a clear case of negligence.