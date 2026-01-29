Rule Of Hooligans In MP: Congress, After Video Of Satna BJP Leader Assaulting Woman, Mother Goes Viral
As police file FIR against Nagod town BJP Mandal President Pulkit Tandon, embarrassed BJP Satna district unit issues showcause notice.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Satna: A young woman has accused Pulkit Tandon, the BJP Mandal President of Nagod in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, of brutally assaulting and molesting her, and issuing death threats, late night on Tuesday. She also claimed that Tandon assaulted her mother when she came to her rescue.
After CCTV footage and videos of the assault went viral on Wednesday morning, the Congress party lent heft to the complaint by alleging that BJP leaders have become intoxicated with power. With outrage over the incident spinning out of control, an embarrassed BJP district unit has now issued a showcause notice to the accused.
FIR Against BJP Mandal President
In her complaint, filed at Nagod police station, the survivor wrote, "Nagod BJP Mandal President Pulkit Tandon brutally assaulted me and my mother. This incident took place late night on Tuesday." Based on this report against Tandon, the police registered a case under various relevant sections of the BNS.
The complaint goes on to say: "I work at a beauty parlour. My parlour is next to BJP Mandal President Pulkit Tandon's warehouse. On Tuesday night, Tandon called me to his warehouse on the pretext of asking me to do the make up for a customer of his. But when I reached the warehouse, I didn't find any customers. Frightened, I tried to run away, but Tandon grabbed my hand and started beating me."
CCTV Footage Goes Viral
CCTV footage of the incident clearly shows the pushing and beating by Tandon. The survivor alleged, "Pulkit Tandon grabbed my hand, threw me to the ground, and started beating me while hurling abuses. Hearing the commotion, my mother and brother arrived. When my brother tried to make a video, the BJP leader snatched his mobile phone and broke it. My mother, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted, resulting in injuries to both of us."
Additional SP Prem Lal Kurve said, "A complaint has been registered at the Nagod police station by the woman, against accused Pulkit Tandon and Rajkumar Namdev. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating. The police will take action based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."
Political Reaction
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jeetu Patwari attacked the BJP government over the incident, saying, "It's not BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, but a rule of hooligans. The Nagod BJP Mandal President has assaulted a woman. The audacity of BJP goons in Madhya Pradesh has increased to such an extent that they are now assaulting women and girls in broad daylight, because they know that instead of facing action, they will receive protection from the BJP government. BJP members are committing atrocities against common people and women almost every day."
Meanwhile, BJP's Satna district unit issued a show-cause notice, asking Tandon to respond within seven days.