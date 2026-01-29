ETV Bharat / state

Rule Of Hooligans In MP: Congress, After Video Of Satna BJP Leader Assaulting Woman, Mother Goes Viral

Satna: A young woman has accused Pulkit Tandon, the BJP Mandal President of Nagod in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, of brutally assaulting and molesting her, and issuing death threats, late night on Tuesday. She also claimed that Tandon assaulted her mother when she came to her rescue.

After CCTV footage and videos of the assault went viral on Wednesday morning, the Congress party lent heft to the complaint by alleging that BJP leaders have become intoxicated with power. With outrage over the incident spinning out of control, an embarrassed BJP district unit has now issued a showcause notice to the accused.

FIR Against BJP Mandal President

In her complaint, filed at Nagod police station, the survivor wrote, "Nagod BJP Mandal President Pulkit Tandon brutally assaulted me and my mother. This incident took place late night on Tuesday." Based on this report against Tandon, the police registered a case under various relevant sections of the BNS.

The complaint goes on to say: "I work at a beauty parlour. My parlour is next to BJP Mandal President Pulkit Tandon's warehouse. On Tuesday night, Tandon called me to his warehouse on the pretext of asking me to do the make up for a customer of his. But when I reached the warehouse, I didn't find any customers. Frightened, I tried to run away, but Tandon grabbed my hand and started beating me."

CCTV Footage Goes Viral