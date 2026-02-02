ETV Bharat / state

Satkosia Gorge Of Mahanadi Drying Up, Biodiversity At Risk As Upstream Barrages Choke River Flow

By Sangram Ranjan Nath

Angul: The iconic Satkosia Gorge of the Mahanadi river, once a deep, perennial water corridor cutting through the dense forests is rapidly drying up, raising alarm among environmental campaigners and wildlife enthusiasts who warn that the region may soon lose its ecological identity.

There was a time when water flowed from one bank of the gorge to the other throughout the year. Today, vast stretches of the gorge have turned dry, where sand has replaced water. Areas that once held over 150 feet of water now lie nearly 100 feet below, exposing riverbeds and creating large sand mounds, some as high as 10 feet high.

Satkosia Gorge Of Mahanadi Drying Up, Biodiversity At Risk As Upstream Barrages Choke River Flow (ETV Bharat)

Experts blame the alarming decline in water levels to the construction of multiple dams and barrages upstream in Chhattisgarh, which has badly disrupted the natural flow of the Mahanadi.

The Satkosia Gorge stretches from Binikei near Athamallik in Angul district to Badmul in Nayagarh, spanning about 14 miles. The Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary, named after this gorge, derives its very identity from the Mahanadi’s massive passage through this terrain.

Known for its deep blue waters, steep forested cliffs and rich biodiversity, the gorge has long been a natural reservoir and thus a refuge for wildlife. Thousands of migratory birds visit the region annually, while the river supports rare species of gharials and crocodiles. But unfortunately, that delicate ecosystem is now under severe stress.