Satkosia Gorge Of Mahanadi Drying Up, Biodiversity At Risk As Upstream Barrages Choke River Flow
Once a deep, perennial river corridor, Odisha’s Satkosia Gorge is turning into a sandbed as upstream barrages choke the Mahanadi, threatening biodiversity and livelihoods.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
By Sangram Ranjan Nath
Angul: The iconic Satkosia Gorge of the Mahanadi river, once a deep, perennial water corridor cutting through the dense forests is rapidly drying up, raising alarm among environmental campaigners and wildlife enthusiasts who warn that the region may soon lose its ecological identity.
There was a time when water flowed from one bank of the gorge to the other throughout the year. Today, vast stretches of the gorge have turned dry, where sand has replaced water. Areas that once held over 150 feet of water now lie nearly 100 feet below, exposing riverbeds and creating large sand mounds, some as high as 10 feet high.
Experts blame the alarming decline in water levels to the construction of multiple dams and barrages upstream in Chhattisgarh, which has badly disrupted the natural flow of the Mahanadi.
The Satkosia Gorge stretches from Binikei near Athamallik in Angul district to Badmul in Nayagarh, spanning about 14 miles. The Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary, named after this gorge, derives its very identity from the Mahanadi’s massive passage through this terrain.
Known for its deep blue waters, steep forested cliffs and rich biodiversity, the gorge has long been a natural reservoir and thus a refuge for wildlife. Thousands of migratory birds visit the region annually, while the river supports rare species of gharials and crocodiles. But unfortunately, that delicate ecosystem is now under severe stress.
“If this process continues, the gorge will cease to exist as a gorge within a few years,” warned Swapnashree Sarangi, an environmental campaigner. She said unless steps are taken, it can devastate plant life, wildlife and the livelihoods of local communities dependent on the river. "Immediate river-basin level protection and water management at the upper catchment are the needs of the hour," she added.
Environmentalists say erratic water releases have created an unnatural cycle, sudden flooding during a few rainy days, followed by prolonged dry spells, which is destroying riverbank vegetation.
“Large stretches on both sides of the river are now tree-less due to which wildlife movement has reduced drastically. Earlier, crocodiles could often be seen basking on the riverbanks. Such sights are becoming increasingly rare,” said environmental activist Prasanna Behera.
The drying river has fragmented habitats and this has forced animals to go back farther into forests or migrate elsewhere, raising concerns of long-term ecological collapse.
Forest officials acknowledged the changing river dynamics. Sanjay Kumar Swain, RCCF and Project Director, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, said an expert team would monitor the situation soon.
“The condition of the river is being observed. If any serious threat is detected, the government will be informed and necessary action taken,” he said.
However, conservationists argue that monitoring alone will not serve the purpose. “The identity of Satkosia Sanctuary is inseparable from the Mahanadi Satkosia Gorge,” environmental activists stressed.
“If the gorge disappears, how will the sanctuary exist? Without water, thousands of species of flora and fauna will vanish. A high-level scientific committee must be formed immediately to protect the river system,” they demanded.
The green enthusiasts believe the government must focus on basin-level water governance, regulation of upstream barrages and scientific river-flow management to restore ecological balance. Without immediate action, they warn, it will be too late, when Satkosia will lose its charm and remain only as an example of how unchecked river regulation can erase a living ecosystem.
