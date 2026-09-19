ETV Bharat / state

Satish Salian Serves Rs 500 Crore Defamation Notice To Aaditya Thackeray At Matoshree

Mumbai: High drama prevailed at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family in Bandra, on Saturday as Satish Salian and his lawyer Nilesh Ojha went there in person to hand over the defamation notice against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha told reporters, "One of our junior lawyers is serving a notice right now. The notice demands an apology and a Demand Draft (DD) for ₹500 crore in compensation. Everyone is equal under the Constitution. Look, we are coming right to your doorstep to serve this notice. Bring as many goons as you want; do whatever you please..."

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Anil Desai, along with their team of lawyers, Anil Parab, Rahul Divate, and Anil Jadhav, stood at the main gate to accept the notice.

Aaditya Thackeray's lawyer accepted the notice at the main entrance of Kalanagar. Salian and Ojha were denied entry into Matoshree. A confrontation occurred between Shiv Sainiks and Satish Salian at the Kalanagar gate.