Satish Salian Serves Rs 500 Crore Defamation Notice To Aaditya Thackeray At Matoshree
Heavy police deployment was seen at Kalanagar in Bandra East to avoid any confrontation between Salian and Shiv Sainiks.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Mumbai: High drama prevailed at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family in Bandra, on Saturday as Satish Salian and his lawyer Nilesh Ojha went there in person to hand over the defamation notice against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray.
Advocate Nilesh Ojha told reporters, "One of our junior lawyers is serving a notice right now. The notice demands an apology and a Demand Draft (DD) for ₹500 crore in compensation. Everyone is equal under the Constitution. Look, we are coming right to your doorstep to serve this notice. Bring as many goons as you want; do whatever you please..."
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Anil Desai, along with their team of lawyers, Anil Parab, Rahul Divate, and Anil Jadhav, stood at the main gate to accept the notice.
Aaditya Thackeray's lawyer accepted the notice at the main entrance of Kalanagar. Salian and Ojha were denied entry into Matoshree. A confrontation occurred between Shiv Sainiks and Satish Salian at the Kalanagar gate.
Matoshree officials said this could have led to security issues. Heavy police security was deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Salian has filed a defamation claim even against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after he and Aaditya posted on social media regarding the death of a celebrity manager.
Before reaching Matoshree, Satish Salian came across as rather aggressive. "No one can control me. Only God can control me. I have a full team of lawyers with me," he said rather defiantly. Sena leaders are questioning the timing and have asked why Salian took many years to pursue the death of his daughter.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve told news agency ANI, "Serving a notice is the duty of the court registrar; it is not the job of a lawyer or the complainant. This is all just a charade and a publicity stunt."