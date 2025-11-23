Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations Held In Grand Manner At Puttaparthi; Vice President, CMs Participate
Sathya Sai Baba's portrait was brought to the venue in a procession on a golden chariot while cultural performances were held on the occasion.
Puttaparthi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said Sri Sathya Sai Baba believed service to humanity is the best service and practised it while attending his centenary celebrations, which were held in a grand manner in Puttaparthi of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, Tamil Nadu minister Sekhar Babu, Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh, judges of the Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya High Courts and several dignitaries participated in the event at Hill View Stadium.
Earlier, a portrait of Sathya Sai Baba was brought to the venue in a procession on a golden chariot. The cultural performances of the artists were impressive.
Speaking on the occasion Radhakrishnan said Sri Sathya Sai Baba is the embodiment of the path of service. "Satya Sai Baba believed that service to humanity is supreme and practised it. Even though he is not physically present, the Seva Dal is continuing many service programmes in fields of education, healthcare and drinking water facilities for lakhs of people through the trust established by him," Radhakrishnan said.
He praised Sathya Sai Baba for his spiritual teachings that have spread across the world and his exemplary service. "Sathya Sai Baba is a symbol of love, peace and selfless services to the poor. He believed that human service is the best service and practiced it. He spread love across the world and led millions of people on the path of service. Through his services, drinking water was provided and hospitals set up to provide medical treatment to the poor," he said.
The Vice President said Sathya Sai's principles are being implemented in the country and abroad with the Sathya Sai Trust having lakhs of volunteers across the world.
Chandrababu Naidu said Sathya Sai incarnated in the 'Punya Bhoomi' Puttaparthi for a purpose. "Sathya Sai came to this world with a purpose and lived for that purpose. He was able to influence crores of people with his teachings and talked about discipline, love and service. A new chapter has been started with the principles of truth, righteousness, love, peace and non-violence," Naidu said.
The Andhra Pradesh CM said, "On the occasion of his centenary, let us remember the services of Sathya Sai Baba. Services have taken a new form with the Sri Sathya Sai Baba institutions established by Baba in 1960. Around 60,000 students are studying in 102 Sathya Sai Baba schools and more than 3000 patients are receiving treatment through the trust hospitals every day. A total of Rs 550 crore has been spent on providing water to quench the thirst of the people".
Naidu said that the celebrations are being officially organised on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.
Revanth Reddy said that Sathya Sai has established the place of God among people. "Sathya Sai not only taught that service to people is Madhava service, but also implemented it and solved the problems of education, medicine and drinking water. Sathya Sai Baba has devotees in 140 countries and they are serving all over the world. It is a rare opportunity to participate in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba," he said.
According to the Telangana CM, Sathya Sai Baba won people over with love and made an impression on everyone's hearts with his services. Sathya Sai Baba proved that anything can be achieved through love and it is everyone's responsibility to take his ideas as inspiration, Reddy said. Sathya Sai Trust has accomplished things that even governments cannot do and has provided free education to the poor from KG to PG, he added.
