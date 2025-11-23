ETV Bharat / state

Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations Held In Grand Manner At Puttaparthi; Vice President, CMs Participate

Puttaparthi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said Sri Sathya Sai Baba believed service to humanity is the best service and practised it while attending his centenary celebrations, which were held in a grand manner in Puttaparthi of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, Tamil Nadu minister Sekhar Babu, Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh, judges of the Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya High Courts and several dignitaries participated in the event at Hill View Stadium.

Earlier, a portrait of Sathya Sai Baba was brought to the venue in a procession on a golden chariot. The cultural performances of the artists were impressive.

Speaking on the occasion Radhakrishnan said Sri Sathya Sai Baba is the embodiment of the path of service. "Satya Sai Baba believed that service to humanity is supreme and practised it. Even though he is not physically present, the Seva Dal is continuing many service programmes in fields of education, healthcare and drinking water facilities for lakhs of people through the trust established by him," Radhakrishnan said.

He praised Sathya Sai Baba for his spiritual teachings that have spread across the world and his exemplary service. "Sathya Sai Baba is a symbol of love, peace and selfless services to the poor. He believed that human service is the best service and practiced it. He spread love across the world and led millions of people on the path of service. Through his services, drinking water was provided and hospitals set up to provide medical treatment to the poor," he said.

The Vice President said Sathya Sai's principles are being implemented in the country and abroad with the Sathya Sai Trust having lakhs of volunteers across the world.