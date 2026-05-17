ETV Bharat / state

Satheesan Announces Kerala Cabinet Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony; IUML Announces 5 Ministers

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V. D. Satheesan leaves the Cantonment House after a UDF meeting before departing for Ernakulam, in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Friday ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Sunday announced his ministerial team ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state. Satheesan said the list of ministers had been finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, taking into account social and regional balance within the coalition.

He said senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted as ministers. The UDF also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

Satheesan said many deserving leaders could not be accommodated in the Cabinet despite the Congress securing 63 seats, describing it as one of the party’s biggest victories in the state. “There are many deserving leaders both within and outside the list. But a party like the Congress has to consider social balance, regional representation and several other factors while taking such decisions,” he said.

He added that discussions on the allocation of portfolios among coalition partners were almost complete, with only minor corrections remaining. The final list would be formally submitted to the Governor and later notified through an official gazette following approval.