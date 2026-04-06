ETV Bharat / state

Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case: Madurai Court Awards Double Death Sentence To All Nine Accused Including Inspector Sridhar, SIs Balakrishnan And Raghu Ganesh

Madurai: In a landmark verdict, the Madurai First Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced nine policemen to double death penalty in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case, terming the crime among the "rarest of rare" instances of human rights violations.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Muthukumaran awarded the maximum punishment to all nine accused, including former Sathankulam Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, who were earlier found guilty in the case.

The case pertains to the custodial torture and deaths of trader P. Jeyaraj and his son J. Bennicks in Sathankulam in June 2020. The duo, who ran a mobile phone shop, were taken into custody by local police on June 19 for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms. They were later produced before a court and lodged in sub-jail, but succumbed to severe injuries on June 23, within hours of each other.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu and the country, with protests and shutdowns by trade bodies highlighting concerns over custodial violence.

Initially probed by the state police, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation following directions from the High Court. The agency filed an extensive charge sheet running into over 2,000 pages, and the trial, spanning more than five years, examined over 100 witnesses.