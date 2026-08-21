ETV Bharat / state

'Satauj to Sansad': Discover Comedian Mann’s Journey To Being CM Mann On Discovery Channel on August 30

Chandigarh: A special biographical documentary show based on the life and political journey of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will soon be aired on Discovery Channel. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann is the second Indian politician to be featured on the Discovery Channel.

The show has been named 'Satauj to Sansad', the trailer of which has been shared by Chief Minister Mann himself on his official social media account on X.

According to Mann, this special show will be shown on Discovery Channel on Sunday, August 30, at 7 pm. To reach out to viewers across the country, this biographical show is being aired in seven different languages. Appealing to the people, he wrote, "Do watch this special show based on my life on Discovery Channel in 7 different languages."

This documentary presents Mann’s story from a simple 'master's son' to reaching the highest political position in the state in great detail. In the show, his mother Harpal Kaur, sister Manpreet Kaur and many close artist friends from the entertainment world will be seen sharing their memories of their old days and stories of struggle.