'Satauj to Sansad': Discover Comedian Mann’s Journey To Being CM Mann On Discovery Channel on August 30
After PM Narendra Modi, Mann is second Indian politician to be featured on Discovery Channel; show to be aired in seven languages at 7 pm.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Chandigarh: A special biographical documentary show based on the life and political journey of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will soon be aired on Discovery Channel. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann is the second Indian politician to be featured on the Discovery Channel.
The show has been named 'Satauj to Sansad', the trailer of which has been shared by Chief Minister Mann himself on his official social media account on X.
According to Mann, this special show will be shown on Discovery Channel on Sunday, August 30, at 7 pm. To reach out to viewers across the country, this biographical show is being aired in seven different languages. Appealing to the people, he wrote, "Do watch this special show based on my life on Discovery Channel in 7 different languages."
This documentary presents Mann’s story from a simple 'master's son' to reaching the highest political position in the state in great detail. In the show, his mother Harpal Kaur, sister Manpreet Kaur and many close artist friends from the entertainment world will be seen sharing their memories of their old days and stories of struggle.
The documentary shows his political beginnings from the People's Party of Punjab, becoming a Member of Parliament in 2014 and 2019 through the Aam Aadmi Party and taking charge of the state as the Chief Minister in 2022. Along with this, some of the major initiatives of the Mann government, such as bringing canal water to the farm fields, the Universal Health Insurance Scheme and the 'Mother Daughter Respect Scheme', have also been specially highlighted in the documentary.
In the year 2019, Prime Minister Modi appeared in Discovery's show 'Man vs Wild' with host Bear Grylls. After PM Modi, CM Mann has become the second Indian politician whose life journey will be shown on Discovery Channel.
CM Mann has always had a passionate relationship with his birthplace, Satoj village in Sangrur district. Before entering politics, when he used to perform on stages as a famous artist and comedian, he never forgot to mention his village, Satoj, in his programmes and comedy albums. In his performances, the words of the common people of Satoj and a cultural glimpse of Malwa were often clearly seen, which brought him very close to the hearts of the people.
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