Satara Zilla Parishad Election Ruckus: Maharashtra Council Orders Suspension Of SP, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Probe
The move comes following allegations of minister Shamburaj Desai being allegedly manhandled by police and injured during the Satara Zilla Parishad president elections.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday ordered suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi over alleged chaos and manhandling by the police force during the Zilla Parishad president elections last week.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured of a thorough investigation into the incident.
BJP's Priya Shinde was elected the Satara Zilla Parishad president, defeating the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance. During the polls, Shiv Sena leader and Satara Guardian Minister Shamburaj Desai was allegedly manhandled by the police.
The repercussion of the incident was seen in the Legislative Council when the House convened a special sitting on Monday. Taking cognizance of the matter, Gorhe directed to suspend Doshi along with all other police officials involved in the incident with immediate effect.
Presenting his side of the story in the Legislative Council, minister Desai stated in his entire political career, spanning over four decades, he had never encountered such an experience. He said that he was accompanied by 33 members and was on his way to cast his vote. When he was entering the Zilla Parishad building, he was intercepted by police personnel in plain clothes, he said. "Despite holding a minister's rank, police personnel forcibly dragged me away, leaving me injured. If ministers themselves are subjected to such treatment, where does the safety of the common citizen lie?" he questioned.
The incident triggered strong reaction in the House. Legislator Vikram Kale moved to adjourn the proceedings and demanded an immediate explanation from the Chief Minister while legislator Makarand Patil demanded that the concerned police officials be subjected to direct dismissal from service. Allegations of biased conduct were also levelled against the police.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that during the election, he had telephoned the Director General of Police (DGP) and issued directives ensuring that no one is deprived of their right to vote.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refrained from making further comments on the matter. He clarified that a thorough inquiry would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken.
Finally, recognising the gravity of the incident, Gorhe intervened and issued directives to suspend Satara SP Tushar Doshi and other officials. Orders were also issued to secure the CCTV footage related to the incident to prevent any tampering with the evidence. Directives were also issued to minister Uday Samant to conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and complete all necessary procedural actions.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and minister Jaykumar Gore presented a different perspective while defending the actions of the police. According to him, during an election, entry is restricted solely to authorised members. He alleged that certain individuals attempted to force their way through the gate in violation of rules. He argued that the police were compelled to intervene because these individuals had refused to comply with police orders. Consequently, he demanded that a thorough inquiry be conducted into the entire episode.
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