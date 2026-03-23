ETV Bharat / state

Satara Zilla Parishad Election Ruckus: Maharashtra Council Orders Suspension Of SP, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Probe

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday ordered suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi over alleged chaos and manhandling by the police force during the Zilla Parishad president elections last week.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured of a thorough investigation into the incident.

BJP's Priya Shinde was elected the Satara Zilla Parishad president, defeating the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance. During the polls, Shiv Sena leader and Satara Guardian Minister Shamburaj Desai was allegedly manhandled by the police.

The repercussion of the incident was seen in the Legislative Council when the House convened a special sitting on Monday. Taking cognizance of the matter, Gorhe directed to suspend Doshi along with all other police officials involved in the incident with immediate effect.

Presenting his side of the story in the Legislative Council, minister Desai stated in his entire political career, spanning over four decades, he had never encountered such an experience. He said that he was accompanied by 33 members and was on his way to cast his vote. When he was entering the Zilla Parishad building, he was intercepted by police personnel in plain clothes, he said. "Despite holding a minister's rank, police personnel forcibly dragged me away, leaving me injured. If ministers themselves are subjected to such treatment, where does the safety of the common citizen lie?" he questioned.