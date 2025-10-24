ETV Bharat / state

Satara Lady Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Orders Suspension Of Two Police Personnel Accused Of Harassment By Victim

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered immediate probe and suspension of two police personnel over the alleged suicide of a lady doctor in Satara.

The lady doctor, who died at the district hospital in Satara on Thursday night, left behind a suicide note scribbled on her palm in which she alleged that she was raped repeatedly by police sub-inspector Gopal Badne and mentally harassed by another officer Prashant Bankar. Police said Badne and Bankar are absconding.

Taking note of the matter, the Chief Minister asked Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi to suspend the police personnel. He also issued instructions for a thorough probe into the matter and strict action against those found guilty.

Chairperson of State Women's Commission Rupali Chakankar also took cognizance of the incident. She said a case has been registered at Phaltan City police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She said the Commission has instructed the police to investigate whether the victim had lodged complaints of harassment earlier.