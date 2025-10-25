ETV Bharat / state

Satara Suicide Case: Accused Named By Lady Doctor Arrested From Pune

A 28-year-old woman doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pune: Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official said. A team from the Phaltan police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in a suicide note written on her palm, from Pune, he said.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night. In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment to suicide was registered against the duo. "One of the accused, Bankar, has been arrested and brought to Phaltan. The investigation is underway," the official said. According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor resided.

She had allegedly called him over the phone and chatted with him before ending her life, they said. Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read:

  1. Woman Doctor's Suicide: Munde, Danve Seek SIT, Independent Inquiry
  2. Satara Lady Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Orders Suspension Of Two Police Personnel Accused Of Harassment By Victim

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA DOCTOR SUICIDE NOTE
SATARA LADY DOCTOR SUICIDE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.