ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraud Network Busted In Bihar's Rohtas, Four Held

The accused were identified as Aditya Raj, a resident of Bhabua, whom the police believe to be the mastermind of the gang, Aman Kumar Patel, a resident of Baghela in Rohtas, Ravi Kumar Verma of Salempur and Aditya Kumar, a resident of Dhankada.

Police said based on a tip-off, police raided the Ashirwad Hotel under the City police station. Four youth were arrested from the hotel. During search, several mobile phones and other digital devices were recovered from their possession, which are suspected to be used in committing cyber fraud.

Four notorious cyber criminals, including the mastermind, were arrested during the raid. Police said the gang has connections to other states, particularly Telangana and the network is being investigated.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused used fake links which they sent to people's mobile phones. Once the unsuspecting victims clicked the links, the accused would obtain OTPs, banking passwords, and other confidential information. The money was then withdrawn from the victims' bank accounts within minutes.

According to the police, the accused did not receive the defrauded funds directly in their accounts. Instead, they used the bank accounts of ordinary citizens to avoid the attention of investigating agencies. The individuals whose bank accounts were used for the cyber fraud transactions were paid a commission of approximately 2.5 per cent of the total amount.

During the investigation, several bank accounts were identified that were used to transfer cyber fraud proceeds. Police are now investigating the role of the account holders and whether they played an active role in the crimes.

"The accused are being interrogated. Forensic examinations are being conducted on the recovered mobile phones and other digital devices. Initial investigations have yielded significant information, and the police may soon be able to identify other individuals involved in the network,'' said Viplav Kumar, SDPO-1, Sasaram.

Rohtas police have appealed to the public not to click on any unknown links. Do not share OTPs, banking passwords, ATM PINs, or other confidential information received on your mobile phone with anyone.