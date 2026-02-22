ETV Bharat / state

Sarpanch Murder: Two Accused Held After Encounter In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Police on Sunday arrested two persons after a brief encounter in connection with the murder of AAP sarpanch Harbinder Singh (45) of Aam Aadmi Party at Sidhu Farm in Thathian Mahant of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted two youngsters riding a motorcycle in Naushehra Pannuan. The accused opened fire at them and tried to escape, Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said. The two, identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of Tarn Taran's Chola Sahib, sustained leg injuries during cross-fire and have been hospitalised, he said. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

Sharanpreet is one of the four main accused in the Sarpanch murder case and was present on the day of the incident with the shooters involved in the incident, the SP. Further investigations are underway, he said.