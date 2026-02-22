Sarpanch Murder: Two Accused Held After Encounter In Punjab's Tarn Taran
The accused, identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of Tarn Taran's Chola Sahib, sustained leg injuries during cross-fire and have been hospitalised.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Tarn Taran: Police on Sunday arrested two persons after a brief encounter in connection with the murder of AAP sarpanch Harbinder Singh (45) of Aam Aadmi Party at Sidhu Farm in Thathian Mahant of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted two youngsters riding a motorcycle in Naushehra Pannuan. The accused opened fire at them and tried to escape, Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said. The two, identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of Tarn Taran's Chola Sahib, sustained leg injuries during cross-fire and have been hospitalised, he said. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused.
Sharanpreet is one of the four main accused in the Sarpanch murder case and was present on the day of the incident with the shooters involved in the incident, the SP. Further investigations are underway, he said.
Harbarinder had gone to attend a wedding at a marriage palace when armed men opened fire on him from close range. The sarpanch received bullet wounds in his stomach and head and was killed on the spot.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "In view of the laxity shown in the case, Patti DSP Jagbir Singh and Sarhali SHO Gurvinder Singh have been suspended for not taking due precautionary police action."
The incident came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function.
Also Read