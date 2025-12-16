ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Six Injured As Sarpanch's Kin Rams Tractor Into Defeated Candidate's House In Yellareddy

Yellareddy: At least six persons were injured after a tractor rammed into the house of a defeated sarpanch in Somarpet village of Yellareddy mandal in Telangana's Kamareddy district, following the second phase of the panchayat elections on Monday, officials said. Two of the injured are in critical condition, they said.

The mishap took place when several villagers were gathered at the residence of Bitla Balaraju, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) backed candidate who lost in the elections, to console him after the results were declared.

While people were seated in front of the house, a tractor driven by Kurma Chiranjeevi, brother of Kurma Papayya, the winning candidate supported by the Congress party, crashed into the compound hall.

Two women, Gandi Bharathi and Bandameedi Balami, were trapped under the tractor and sustained critical injuries. Four other injured have been identified as Sharada, Satttava, Padma and a five-year-old boy. Bharathi and Balamani were shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment, while the other injured were admitted to a private hospital in Yellareddy.