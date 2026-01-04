ETV Bharat / state

Sarpanch, Associated With AAP, Shot Dead In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: A sarpanch, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding at Mary Gold Resort at Verka Bypass in Amritsar.

The deceased was identified as Jarnail Singh, the sarpanch of Valtoha, said police. AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, who was present at the wedding, said the attackers had mingled among the wedding guests and shot the sarpanch on his head while he was having lunch. "The sarpanch was provided security but no one personnel were present with him at the time of the incident," he said.

An eyewitness said the unidentified men arrived at the wedding between 2:30 and 3:00 pm." As soon as they arrived, they shot the sarpanch in the head," he said.