Sarpanch, Associated With AAP, Shot Dead In Punjab's Amritsar
The deceased Jarnail Singh's family said he had been receiving threats from gangsters.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Amritsar: A sarpanch, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding at Mary Gold Resort at Verka Bypass in Amritsar.
The deceased was identified as Jarnail Singh, the sarpanch of Valtoha, said police. AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, who was present at the wedding, said the attackers had mingled among the wedding guests and shot the sarpanch on his head while he was having lunch. "The sarpanch was provided security but no one personnel were present with him at the time of the incident," he said.
An eyewitness said the unidentified men arrived at the wedding between 2:30 and 3:00 pm." As soon as they arrived, they shot the sarpanch in the head," he said.
Dhun, the legislator from Khem Karan constituency of Tarn Taran said, "It was the wedding of Amarkot Sarpanch Shari's sister. I was also present there. I was in the hall and Jarnail was sitting at the table and having food when he was shot dead." Jarnail's family said they were receiving threats from gangsters. They said Jarnail had registered a case at Valtoha police station.
DCP Jagjit Singh Walia said, "We received information that shots were fired in a resort and reached the spot. After reaching the spot, we came to know that the sarpanch had been shot. He died on the spot. The CCTV cameras installed inside the resort are being examined".
The DCP said that the Tarn Taran police might have information regarding whether the deceased had received any threats or ransom calls earlier. Currently, the Amritsar police have not received any concrete information in this regard, he said.
