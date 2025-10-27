Sarma Calls Priyank Kharge 'First-Class Idiot' For Questioning Assamese Youth's Competence
Kharge had recently accused the Central government of diverting investments away from Karnataka to states like Gujarat and Assam, questioning industrial preparedness and talent pool.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, calling him a "first-class idiot" over the latter's remarks questioning the competence of youths from Assam.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sarma said Kharge's statement had insulted the people of Assam and that the state government was examining legal options. "Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth. The Congress has not yet condemned his statement. Perhaps we might file a case against him because he has said Assam does not have competent and educated youth. That is an insult to the entire Assamese youth," Sarma said.
The controversy sparked after Kharge, during a media interaction on Sunday, accused the Central government of diverting investments away from Karnataka to states like Gujarat and Assam. He questioned the industrial preparedness and talent pool of these states compared to Karnataka. "Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they want to come to Bengaluru? What is there in Gujarat? Is there talent? What is there in Assam? Is there talent?" Kharge had asked.
The Assam Cabinet recently approved several measures covering industrial expansion, land rights for indigenous families, teacher welfare, and empowerment of ethnic communities. Sarma announced that the Cabinet has given its nod to enhance the project cost of the 500 TPD Methanol and 200 TPD Formalin project of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd to Rs 2,267 crore.
The move is expected to boost industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the state's petrochemical infrastructure. In a major step towards securing the rights of indigenous landless families, the Cabinet approved 224 proposals under Mission Basundhara 2.0 for the allotment of land pattas. The initiative is aimed at resolving long-standing land issues and ensuring equitable access to land resources among indigenous communities.
For the education sector, the Cabinet cleared the amendment of the Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teachers' (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will soon be placed before the Assembly. The amendment seeks to provide a structured framework for teacher transfers and regularisation. Once implemented, the new policy will enable nearly 12,000 contractual teachers serving under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to apply for regularisation, a move expected to bring greater job security and administrative efficiency.
To promote the welfare of the Moran and Matak communities, the Cabinet approved the placement of the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 in the forthcoming Assembly session. The move is part of the government's continued commitment to empower indigenous communities through greater administrative and developmental autonomy.
In a historic development, the Cabinet also approved the tabling of the long-awaited Tiwari Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie Massacre in the next session. The report, which has remained unpublished for decades, is expected to shed light on one of the most tragic episodes in Assam's history. The decisions reflect the government's continued focus on industrial growth, social justice, and inclusive governance, Sarma said.
