ETV Bharat / state

Sarma Calls Priyank Kharge 'First-Class Idiot' For Questioning Assamese Youth's Competence

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, calling him a "first-class idiot" over the latter's remarks questioning the competence of youths from Assam.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sarma said Kharge's statement had insulted the people of Assam and that the state government was examining legal options. "Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth. The Congress has not yet condemned his statement. Perhaps we might file a case against him because he has said Assam does not have competent and educated youth. That is an insult to the entire Assamese youth," Sarma said.

The controversy sparked after Kharge, during a media interaction on Sunday, accused the Central government of diverting investments away from Karnataka to states like Gujarat and Assam. He questioned the industrial preparedness and talent pool of these states compared to Karnataka. "Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they want to come to Bengaluru? What is there in Gujarat? Is there talent? What is there in Assam? Is there talent?" Kharge had asked.