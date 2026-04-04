ETV Bharat / state

Sarguja Deer Deaths Raise Questions Over Handling, Probe Underway

Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): The deaths of 15 deer at Sanjay Park in Ambikapur, Sarguja district, have raised questions over how the incident was handled, with the Forest Department’s explanation drawing scrutiny from locals, activists, and political leaders. While the official statement is that the deaths were caused by dog bites,

The official narrative attributing the deaths of the 15 deer to dog bites has failed to convince the public; meanwhile, one deer has even managed to escape from Sanjay Park.

What is the case?

Fourteen deer died on March 21, followed by one more on March 22, taking the total to 15. A

The initial deaths were not immediately reported publicly. The Forest Department allegedly conducted post-mortems and disposed of the carcasses in a hush-hush manner, and the matter came to wider attention only after the final death on March 22.

This delay in the information raised questions, along with the manner of disposal of the carcasses.

Typically, animal remains are buried with salt so they can be exhumed if needed for further examination. In this case, the deer were cremated.

Some activists and local residents have questioned this decision, saying it makes independent verification difficult and raises concerns about whether due procedure was followed. As soon as local journalists and social activists became aware of the situation, the controversy escalated rapidly, triggering outrage among local residents. People filed a formal complaint at the police station, alleging that the incident could potentially involve illicit activities, including black market. Faced with the mounting crisis, the Forest Department suspended four junior-level employees and dissolved the local Forest Committee.

Commenting on this matter, social activist Sujan Bind stated, "I, too, have served as the President of the Employees' Federation. Time and again, such matters are simply closed by suspending junior employees; however, in this specific case, the DFO is the culprit. He should be dismissed from service and sent to jail."

"When the deer died, the incident should have been brought to everyone's attention. Why was the media not informed? Furthermore, why were the carcasses burned? Why was everything done so surreptitiously?," questioned Bind.