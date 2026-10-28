Sarang Helicopter Aerobatic Team To Dazzle In Raipur Skies On November 2
The event will be a part of the Chhattisgarh Statehood Day celebrations
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Raipur: The prestigious Sarang aerobatic air display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to dazzle in the Raipur skies on November 2 when it presents an air show at the Sendh Lake area of Nava Raipur. Five indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will perform stunning aerial stunts during the show that is scheduled to start at 11 AM. The event will be a part of the Chhattisgarh Statehood Day celebrations. Chhattisgarh was created on November 1, 2000.
The Sarang team was welcomed by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who said the event will be an inspiration for the state's youth. Members of the IAF’s Sarang team paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his residence in Raipur on Wednesday.
The team presented the Chief Minister with a memento. Sai described the Sarang team's participation in the Statehood Day celebrations a matter of pride for the state. He said that the discipline, dedication and excellent performance of the IAF have always been a source of inspiration for the countrymen.
"The bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces is a matter of pride for every citizen. The performance of the Sarang team will inspire young people to face challenges, remain dedicated to their goals and come forward to serve the nation. This event will especially encourage students and youth to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force, aviation, science, technology and defence services," said Sai.
Five helicopters from the Sarang team will perform impressive formations, coordinated flights and thrilling aerobatics. The team is known for its precise coordination and close group flying. The coordination, concentration and technical prowess of the pilots will be a major highlight of the air show.
The Sarang team showcases its aerial prowess aboard the indigenous Dhruv helicopters. These helicopters will showcase India's aviation technology, innovation and self-reliance in the defence sector. The helicopters' striking colour scheme and distinctive peacock-inspired design will present a captivating spectacle for spectators. The team's performance will be a unique blend of courage, discipline, technical proficiency and collective effort.
A special feature of this air show is the participation of two female pilots, Squadron Leader Ankita and Squadron Leader Akshaya. They will use their skill and courage to soar through the skies.
Sai expressed his pleasure at the participation of the female pilots and said that the increasing participation of women in challenging fields like defence and aviation reflects the changing face of a new India.
The Sarang team will be led by Group Captain Abhijeet Kumar. He described being a part of the Chhattisgarh Statehood Day celebrations as a matter of pride and honour for the team. He said the Sarang team's objective is not only to showcase thrilling aerial stunts but also to strengthen courage, self-confidence, discipline and the spirit of national service among the youth.
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