ETV Bharat / state

Sarang Helicopter Aerobatic Team To Dazzle In Raipur Skies On November 2

Raipur: The prestigious Sarang aerobatic air display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to dazzle in the Raipur skies on November 2 when it presents an air show at the Sendh Lake area of ​​Nava Raipur. Five indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will perform stunning aerial stunts during the show that is scheduled to start at 11 AM. The event will be a part of the Chhattisgarh Statehood Day celebrations. Chhattisgarh was created on November 1, 2000.

The Sarang team was welcomed by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who said the event will be an inspiration for the state's youth. Members of the IAF’s Sarang team paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his residence in Raipur on Wednesday.

Air Show (ETV Bharat)

The team presented the Chief Minister with a memento. Sai described the Sarang team's participation in the Statehood Day celebrations a matter of pride for the state. He said that the discipline, dedication and excellent performance of the IAF have always been a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

"The bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces is a matter of pride for every citizen. The performance of the Sarang team will inspire young people to face challenges, remain dedicated to their goals and come forward to serve the nation. This event will especially encourage students and youth to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force, aviation, science, technology and defence services," said Sai.

Five helicopters from the Sarang team will perform impressive formations, coordinated flights and thrilling aerobatics. The team is known for its precise coordination and close group flying. The coordination, concentration and technical prowess of the pilots will be a major highlight of the air show.

The Sarang team showcases its aerial prowess aboard the indigenous Dhruv helicopters. These helicopters will showcase India's aviation technology, innovation and self-reliance in the defence sector. The helicopters' striking colour scheme and distinctive peacock-inspired design will present a captivating spectacle for spectators. The team's performance will be a unique blend of courage, discipline, technical proficiency and collective effort.