ETV Bharat / state

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath Darshan: Haridwar Seers, VHP Leaders Condemn 'Fatwa', Praise Actor

Haridwar: Seers of Haridwar and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have criticised the "fatwa" issued to Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan over her recent visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

A controversy erupted after Sara visited the shrine on October 25, when she was seen waiting for darshan and standing with folded hands outside the temple after offering prayers.

Condemning the "fatwa", Alok Kumar, International President of the VHP, said that the issue of religious tolerance or intolerance is raised only in the context of Hindus. He pointed out that Garba is a festival dedicated to the worship of goddesses, and everyone is welcome to participate in it, and no one is actually invited. He described the "fatwa" as an extremist act, noting that such issues are typically raised by a specific segment of society that focuses solely on the concept of 'jihad.' He suggested that the Islamic faith itself should reflect upon this.

Following her visit, Uttar Pradesh-based Shahabuddin Razvi Bareli, who is the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a "fatwa" saying, under Islam and Sharia law, it is impermissible and forbidden for a Muslim to worship in a temple. He called on Sara to seek forgiveness from Allah.

According to Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj, head of Parmarth Niketan, Sara should be praised and her action should be commended instead of being criticised. "Such fatwas should not be issued against individuals who perform good and noble deeds. Such actions should be commended rather than opposed," he said.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti said that Hindu temples and pilgrimage sites are not merely tourist destinations, but primary centres of faith and religious tradition. He remarked that if an individual holds faith in Hindu customs and traditions, that faith should be reflected in their actions. Saraswati suggested that Muslim families should participate in Hindu festivals.

Swami Chidanand Muni Maharaj, head of Parmarth Niketan, expressed concern over the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and described the Sanatan tradition as a source of "Super Rishi Intelligence." He stated that the Sanatan tradition has provided society with both vision and direction, encompassing science, deep contemplation, grandeur, and divinity. "Today, the Sanatan tradition faces numerous attacks; in such times, unity is the only solution," he said.

Muni Maharaj was attending the 52nd All India Oriental Conference at Patanjali University in Haridwar on Friday. He emphasised that the Sanatan tradition is not about division or fragmentation but envisions a prosperous nation. "The 500-year wait for the Ram Mandir has conveyed a message of patience and unity. The core message of the Sanatan tradition is for its followers to remain united and virtuous. This message encompasses not only grandeur and divinity but also science and profound contemplation. India has always been one nation and will forever remain so," he said.