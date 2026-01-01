Saplings Replace Bouquets As Bhubaneswar Residents Choose Sustainability On New Year's Day
Bouquets, considered a symbol of New Year greetings, laid unsold at counters of florists across the state capital.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: Flower shops across Bhubaneswar wore an unusual, almost forlorn look on the first day of 2026. While bouquets wilted on shop shelves, saplings found new homes, carrying with them the promise of greener beginnings and quieter, more thoughtful celebrations.
Bouquets, which have been considered a symbol of New Year greetings, laid unsold on counters, a stark departure from previous years when buyers queued up outside florists since early morning. Instead, there was a quiet but positive shift that unfolded. People were seen picking up saplings along with tulsi, hibiscus, neem, rose and ornamental plants, marking what many described as a more 'meaningful' way to welcome the New Year.
The change seemed to be the result of an appeal by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who urged the public not to visit government offices with flower bouquets, diaries or greeting kits to wish ministers and officials on New Year’s Day. For florists, however, the day brought anxiety and huge losses. “This is the second year in a row when our business has been badly affected on New Year’s Day,” said Prashant Sahu, a florist at AG Square.
“Last year, sales dropped due to state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This year, sales are extremely low. Usually, 75 per cent of our business comes from government offices. Today, almost all our stock is lying unsold. Flowers are perishable and we will suffer heavy losses,” he said.
While florists counted losses, buyers of saplings spoke of a conscious shift in mindset. “Flowers are beautiful, but they fade in a day or two. A plant grows with you. It feels like starting the year by giving something back to nature,” said Ananya Mishra, a software professional who bought mango and jasmine saplings.
Retired school teacher Suresh Chandra Mohanty echoed the sentiment. “Earlier, we followed tradition without thinking much. The appeal by the Chief Minister made us reflect. A sapling is a living gift, it symbolises hope, continuity and responsibility.”
At several roadside nurseries, sellers reported brisk business throughout the day. “We sold more than double our usual number of saplings on New Year day. People are seeking instructions on ways to care for plants. That’s new and encouraging,” said a nursery owner near Jayadev Vihar.
Urban planners and environmentalists see the trend as symbolic yet significant. “Small behavioural changes like these matter in the long run. The shift in people's behaviour is very encouraging as we can see a significant rise in the sale of saplings this year," said Jayant Jena, suprintendent of state Arboriculture wing.
