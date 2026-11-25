ETV Bharat / state

At 21, Santosh Kumari Elected Youngest Zila Pramukh In Rajasthan After Cong Sweeps Polls In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Santosh Kumari, 21, has become Rajasthan’s youngest Zila Pramukh (district chairperson), after being elected unopposed to head the Jaisalmer Zila Parishad following the 2026 Panchayati Raj polls.

A Congress candidate from the Pokhran assembly constituency, Kumari defeated BJP’s Lakshmi in Ward 21 of Jaisalmer by 6,137 votes. She subsequently secured the top post in the district’s rural representative body unopposed.

Kumari, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, has completed her Class 12. Her father, Chautharam Bhil, is a Gram Vikas Adhikari (village development officer), while her mother is a homemaker. “I would work with elected representatives and the public to promote development across the district and fulfil the trust placed in her,” she said after her election.

Santosh Kumari with Congress leader after winning Zila Parishad seat, 21, Becomes Rajasthan's Youngest District Chairperson After Panchayat Polls (ETV Bharat)

Kumari also thanked Congress leadership for giving her the responsibility, saying that women's education and empowerment would be among her priorities. “I will help women become self-reliant through education and encourage their participation in social and political affairs,” she said.

The Congress recorded a sweeping victory in Jaisalmer, the largest district of the state and third largest across the country, winning 20 of the 21 Zila Parishad seats and all 10 Panchayat Samitis in the district. The BJP won only one Zila Parishad seat, with Karuna Kanwar elected from Ward 10.

The outcome sparked a wave of celebrations among Congress workers, who burst firecrackers and distributed sweets during Kumari's unopposed election.