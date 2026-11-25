At 21, Santosh Kumari Elected Youngest Zila Pramukh In Rajasthan After Cong Sweeps Polls In Jaisalmer
Kumari, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, has completed her Class 12, reports Tanmey Bissa
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Santosh Kumari, 21, has become Rajasthan’s youngest Zila Pramukh (district chairperson), after being elected unopposed to head the Jaisalmer Zila Parishad following the 2026 Panchayati Raj polls.
A Congress candidate from the Pokhran assembly constituency, Kumari defeated BJP’s Lakshmi in Ward 21 of Jaisalmer by 6,137 votes. She subsequently secured the top post in the district’s rural representative body unopposed.
Kumari, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, has completed her Class 12. Her father, Chautharam Bhil, is a Gram Vikas Adhikari (village development officer), while her mother is a homemaker. “I would work with elected representatives and the public to promote development across the district and fulfil the trust placed in her,” she said after her election.
Kumari also thanked Congress leadership for giving her the responsibility, saying that women's education and empowerment would be among her priorities. “I will help women become self-reliant through education and encourage their participation in social and political affairs,” she said.
The Congress recorded a sweeping victory in Jaisalmer, the largest district of the state and third largest across the country, winning 20 of the 21 Zila Parishad seats and all 10 Panchayat Samitis in the district. The BJP won only one Zila Parishad seat, with Karuna Kanwar elected from Ward 10.
The outcome sparked a wave of celebrations among Congress workers, who burst firecrackers and distributed sweets during Kumari's unopposed election.
Expressing happiness over the win, Congress leader and former state minister Saleh Mohammad said the people of Jaisalmer had placed their trust in the Congress. “The party will work to honour the people’s mandate. Kumari is an educated young woman from a rural background, and her elevation at such a young age was a matter of pride for the district,” he said.
Congress district president Amardeen Fakir alleged that residents of the border district had faced hardships over the past three years; that is why they made the Congress victorious in the panchayat polls.
“People faced a range of issues like fodder shortages, inadequate canal water and drought-like conditions, without sufficient relief from the government. They were highly dissatisfied with the lack of work and accountability in the district,” he said.
“The newly elected Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhans will definitely work for the development and welfare of people through new initiatives over the next two years,” Fakir added.
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