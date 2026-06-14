ETV Bharat / state

Santiniketan's Aurobindo Nilay Row: 'No Permission, Plan Submitted For Construction', Puducherry Ashram Clarifies

Bolpur: Amidst the controversy surrounding plans for 'commercial' construction at the Aurobindo Nilay in Santiniketan, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry has clarified that no plan has been submitted to the Bolpur Municipality or the Visva-Bharati authorities in this regard. It stated that construction work will undertaken only after obtaining requisite permission from the relevant authorities and any construction will be carried out while preserving the heritage and environment of the 'Nilay'.

Controversy arose after some disciples of the Santiniketan branch of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram alleged that plans were afoot to develop a commercial project by destroying the environment of the Aurobindo Nilay, established in 1962. Following these allegations, the main Ashram has now issued a statement assuring that the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of the Ashram would not be compromised under any condition.

Atig Ghosh, acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "No application regarding this matter has been received by the Visva-Bharati authorities so far. If one is received in the future, a decision will be taken in strict adherence to all regulations concerning the preservation of world heritage."

Sri Aurobindo Nilay, a branch of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram, is located adjacent to Visva-Bharati, an institution recognised as a World Heritage Site. It was alleged that plans were afoot to demolish the residence of the late Professor Sisir Ghosh, of Visva-Bharati’s English Department, located within the Ashram premises, to construct a lodge, an old-age home, and a 28-bed banquet hall. Professor Sisir Ghosh was a renowned researcher on Rishi Aurobindo and Rabindranath Tagore and had long been responsible for managing the Aurobindo Nilay.

It was also alleged that a preliminary design for the construction was ready. This prompted disciples of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram residing in Santiniketan to voice their opposition. They individually lodged objections and complaints with the main Ashram authorities via email.