Santiniketan's Aurobindo Nilay Row: 'No Permission, Plan Submitted For Construction', Puducherry Ashram Clarifies
Controversy arose over a construction project at Aurobindo Ashram, which is located within buffer zone of Visva Bharati, reports ETV Bharat's Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Bolpur: Amidst the controversy surrounding plans for 'commercial' construction at the Aurobindo Nilay in Santiniketan, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry has clarified that no plan has been submitted to the Bolpur Municipality or the Visva-Bharati authorities in this regard. It stated that construction work will undertaken only after obtaining requisite permission from the relevant authorities and any construction will be carried out while preserving the heritage and environment of the 'Nilay'.
Controversy arose after some disciples of the Santiniketan branch of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram alleged that plans were afoot to develop a commercial project by destroying the environment of the Aurobindo Nilay, established in 1962. Following these allegations, the main Ashram has now issued a statement assuring that the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of the Ashram would not be compromised under any condition.
Atig Ghosh, acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "No application regarding this matter has been received by the Visva-Bharati authorities so far. If one is received in the future, a decision will be taken in strict adherence to all regulations concerning the preservation of world heritage."
Sri Aurobindo Nilay, a branch of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram, is located adjacent to Visva-Bharati, an institution recognised as a World Heritage Site. It was alleged that plans were afoot to demolish the residence of the late Professor Sisir Ghosh, of Visva-Bharati’s English Department, located within the Ashram premises, to construct a lodge, an old-age home, and a 28-bed banquet hall. Professor Sisir Ghosh was a renowned researcher on Rishi Aurobindo and Rabindranath Tagore and had long been responsible for managing the Aurobindo Nilay.
It was also alleged that a preliminary design for the construction was ready. This prompted disciples of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram residing in Santiniketan to voice their opposition. They individually lodged objections and complaints with the main Ashram authorities via email.
Another significant aspect of the controversy is that Visva-Bharati was granted 'World Heritage' status by UNESCO on September 17, 2023. According to regulations, no commercial construction is permitted within the 100-metre buffer zone of a heritage area but Sri Aurobindo Nilay is located within this buffer zone.
On June 11, Manoj Dasgupta, managing trustee of the Puducherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram Trust, issued a statement in connection with the allegations. While acknowledging the existence of construction plans, the statement clarified that no application for government approval has been submitted so far and also assured that any future actions would be taken while preserving the Ashram's traditional atmosphere.
It is worth noting that in 1910, the revolutionary Aurobindo Ghosh sought refuge in Puducherry to evade the British authorities. He subsequently devoted himself to spiritual practice there and founded the Sri Aurobindo Ashram on November 24, 1926. One of his key associates was French disciple Mira Alfassa, who is known as 'The Mother' (Sri Ma). On May 29, 1928, Rabindranath Tagore visited the Puducherry Ashram and met Rishi Aurobindo and The Mother. Captivated by The Mother's spiritual persona, the poet even requested her to take charge of Santiniketan.
Sri Aurobindo Nilay was established in Santiniketan in 1962, inspired by the humanist philosophies of Rishi Aurobindo and Tagore. The tradition of regular meditation, yoga, and spiritual practice continues here till date. Amidst the recent controversy, many disciples and well-wishers had raised their voices, demanding preservation of the Ashram's heritage and environment.
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