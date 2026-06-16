ETV Bharat / state

Sansdeshkhali Fishery Owner Assaulted By Ex-TMC Strongman Shahjahan's Aides

Sandeshkhali: Although the now-expelled Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan is behind bars, allegations that his gang members assaulted a fishery owner in the Agarhati area under the Nazat police station of South 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali with the intention of forcefully grabbing it surfaced on Tuesday.

A written complaint was lodged by the fishery owner, Janab Mallick, at the Rajbari outpost, and an investigation has been initiated. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Mallick claims that he has been facing trouble with the fish farm for a long time, as some influential followers of Shahjahan had been stopping him from visiting his own fishery with the intention of forcibly seizing it.