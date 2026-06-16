Sansdeshkhali Fishery Owner Assaulted By Ex-TMC Strongman Shahjahan's Aides
Janab Mallick said the miscreants explicitly threatened to kill and implicate him in a false case if he dared to set foot on the farm.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Sandeshkhali: Although the now-expelled Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan is behind bars, allegations that his gang members assaulted a fishery owner in the Agarhati area under the Nazat police station of South 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali with the intention of forcefully grabbing it surfaced on Tuesday.
A written complaint was lodged by the fishery owner, Janab Mallick, at the Rajbari outpost, and an investigation has been initiated. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Mallick claims that he has been facing trouble with the fish farm for a long time, as some influential followers of Shahjahan had been stopping him from visiting his own fishery with the intention of forcibly seizing it.
Questioning why he should not visit his farm, Mallick went to the farm on Sunday night. On his way back, a group of 10 to 15 miscreants accosted him on the concrete road and beat him severely. He recognised Zakir Sardar, Bablu Molla, and Shafiqul Molla — close associates of Shahjahan and Majed — among the attackers.
While assaulting him, the miscreants explicitly threatened to kill him and implicate him in a false case if he dared to set foot on the farm again.
Runa Bibi, Mallick's wife, revealed that the assault was not limited to the street, as miscreants had also targeted their home the previous night.
"On Sunday night, miscreants came to our house looking for my husband. When I told them he wasn't home, they asked me to open the door. Terrified, I had locked the door from the inside. They then began kicking the door, hurling constant abuse, and vandalising the motorbike parked outside. They are doing all this at Mazed's behest. We cannot sleep peacefully at night," She added.
Also Read