Sankranti Exodus In Hyderabad As People Head Home For Festivities; Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway Jam-Packed

Hyderabad: As the Sankranti festival approaches, Telangana capital Hyderabad is witnessing a massive rush of people heading to their native places. With schools declaring festival holidays and employees getting weekend leave, families began their journeys from early morning on Sunday. As a result, bus stands, railway stations, and national highways were crowded with passengers and vehicles.

According to police estimates, nearly three lakh people travelled to their hometowns on Friday and Saturday. The Hyderabad–Vijayawada and Hyderabad–Warangal national highways were seen jam-packed, with vehicles moving at a slow pace. Several RTC city buses were diverted to Vijayawada, Warangal, Vikarabad, and other districts to meet the rush. This caused inconvenience to city residents due to the shortage of buses.

Many passengers relied on the RTC’s ‘Gamyam’ app for bus information. However, during this crucial Sankranti period, the app malfunctioned. Users repeatedly received a “No City Service” message, leading to frustration among commuters.

Crowded Railway Stations

Major trains such as Falaknuma Express, Visakha Express, Godavari Express, and Shatavahana Express were overcrowded on Saturday. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure passenger safety.

Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway Jam-Packed

The heavy traffic clearly showed that Hyderabad was emptying out. Officials said this situation is likely to continue for the next four to five days. At the Panthangi toll plaza in Choutuppal area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, around 21,000 vehicles passed between 12 AM Friday night and 8 AM Saturday, followed by another 22,000 vehicles between 8 AM and 4 PM. This comes to nearly 2,700 vehicles per hour.

To avoid congestion, vehicles were diverted through the under-construction Chityal road. Traffic towards Visakhapatnam and Rajamahendravaram was diverted to the Suryapet–Khammam 365BB highway at Tekumatla. Suryapet SP Narasimha and DSP Prasanna Kumar monitored traffic using a drone camera. The SP also greeted motorists with roses and wished them a safe journey.

The festival in Andhra Pradesh is marked by a three-day celebration -- Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma, reflecting the cultural traditions of the Telugu-speaking state.